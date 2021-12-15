Photos of Vicente Fernández as a young man and the story of how he started his career | Famous

The truth is that behind that success was the determination and talent of a man who started from scratch. Let us remember that he was born on February 17, 1940 in Huentitán, Jalisco, the son of a rancher and a housewife, his family did not have great luxuries or comforts.
At the age of 8 he received his first guitar and discovered his taste for musical composition, so he quickly immersed himself in this world. According to his biography, since he was little he dreamed of being as big as Pedro Infante, whose films he saw in the cinema with his mother.
The beginnings of Vicente Fernández
At age 14, he participated in an amateur musicians contest in the City of Guadalajara and won first place, showing that he had great talent.
9 years later, in 1963, his personal life was marked by three important events: the death of his mother from cancer; his wedding with María del Refugio, ‘Cuquita’, Abarca Villaseñor, who was his neighbor at the time and from whom he never separated; and the birth of their first child, Vicente Fernández Jr.
At that time he made his living as a waiter, singing in restaurants and accompanying well-known mariachis, such as El mariachi Amanecer by Pepe Mendoza and El mariachi by José Luis Aguilar.
Your arrival in Mexico City
This is how he met Felipe Arriaga, who encouraged him to move to Mexico City to seek more opportunities in his career.
Vicente Fernández listened to him and, around 1965, he began knocking on doors at the most important record labels. At first he suffered many rejections, but got the XEX station to broadcast some of his songs.
After the death of Javier Solís (already in 1966) the producers looked for a successor and called the native of Huentitán.
Shortly after, he signed with CBS Mexico (now Sony Music) and released some of his first songs, ‘Your path and mine’, ‘Perdóname’, among others.
After the good acceptance of his first albums, he released others and by 1971 his success was such that he ventured into Mexican cinema: his first film was ‘Uno y medio contra el mundo’.
This was followed by more than a dozen, among which stand out ‘The bricklayer’, ‘Jalisco never loses’, ‘The law of the mountain’, ‘The gambler’, among others.
Of the last two he also worked on the musical themes, which catapulted him even more as one of the favorite artists of the Mexicans.
Towards the end of his life he maintained the recognition that earned him the title of ‘El rey’ and ‘El charro de Huentitán’. Did you know the beginnings of Vicente Fernández’s career?