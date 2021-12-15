Primary Care Reform before 2024: what will it be like?

Two months after the monographic meeting between Health and the autonomous communities on Primary Care, the Government has already completed the preparation of the ‘Action Plan for Primary and Community Care for the years 2022 and 2023 ‘. A document that, for the first time, is linked to the development of a finalist budget, and what health will present to the autonomies in the Interterritorial Health Council tomorrow, Wednesday afternoon, at 4:00 p.m.

According to the Ministry’s Action Plan, to which he has had access Medical Writing, the kind of budget allocation for the measures to be implemented will be of a mixed between Health and Autonomous Communities. “In order for the CCAA and INGESA (National Institute of Health Management) to be able to make this Plan operational, each of them must develop a comprehensive project that includes the actions of the Primary Care Action Plan to be implemented by each CCAA, including the budgetary allocation of both those financed by the Autonomous Communities and those that require co-financing with the Ministry of Health ”, reads the document.

Regarding the distribution criteria of joint financing, Health establishes that they must be approved in the Interterritorial, but establishes a minimum base to comply with. “These criteria will include the need for an institutional commitment of each Community, as well as the inclusion of the principles of equity, participation, intersectorality, transparency and accountability,” they detail in the document.

While the finalist budget of the Ministry of Health to promote the implementation of the Action Plan will be included in the budget items that They will be attached after the approval of the general state budget law 2022.

The Action Plan as the main element of the PA reform

Health understands that the pandemic situation has “highlighted” the need to strengthen Primary Care and has increased the “sense of urgency” to prioritize the allocation of economic resources to certain prioritized lines in the Strategic Framework for Primary and Community Care (MAPyC) to face the health and social crisis. “Within the reconstruction of the country, investment in PC is essential to provide a health response and promote the resilience of the population. It is essential to guarantee access to the universal health system with a comprehensive approach, taking into account the biopsychosocial, contextualized and social perspective. quality “, they detail in the text.

To generate this momentum, the Action Plan has been created, whose main objectives They are to effectively implement the priority actions contained in the MAPyC during the years 2022 and 2023 and to make effective the conclusions of the opinion of the Commission for Social and Economic Reconstruction of the Congress of Deputies in relation to Primary Care.

Are “priority actions” go through the achievement of the following specific objectives:

Improve the accessibility in Primary Care and reinforce the longitudinality of care to guarantee continuous care by the same team of professionals.

Improve the resolution capacity of Primary Care and promote the backbone of Primary Care and its role as a health agent for the patient throughout the health system.

Facilitate quality of care through tools and training that promote the monitoring of Health Strategies, good practices and recommendations not to do, to reduce the unjustified variability of clinical practice.

Promote the comprehensive care and community health , taking into account the social determinants of health, redirecting attention towards health promotion and prevention.

Provide ICTs and Information Systems that serve as direct support for clinical management and the measurement of clinical and health outcomes.

What objectives does the Primary reform contemplate?

Beyond the objectives considered as “priority”, Health has developed 13 blocks where they systematically present “the objectives, actions, indicators and results “. In addition, they establish that these actions and indicators may be reviewed based on the evolution and new information available.

The 13 objectives are: