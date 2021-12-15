Produce food and medicine in common, the ALBA project announced by Díaz-Canel

Miguel Díaz-Canel assured Tuesday that the Bolivarian Alliance of the Peoples of Our America (ALBA) will seek a “strategy” of regional cooperation to jointly produce medicines and food., precisely two of the items whose scarcity hits Cubans hardest.

At the close of the XX ALBA Summit, held in Havana, Diaz-Canel highlighted the highlights of the quote and He referred to the common interest to advance in the food and pharmaceutical fields, although he did not specify details of those plans.

The Cuban ruler and his allies Nicolás Maduro, Luis Arce and Daniel Ortega supported the “design of a post-Covid strategy” that bets on “biotechnological and economic-productive” industries, with the help of the ALBA Bank, created by Hugo Chávez, to produce “drugs and food,” EFE cited.

This conflicts with the figures according to which the Cuban government’s purchases of food from the US are increasing. According to a report from the Cuba-US Economic and Commercial Council, the amount of sales of food products and basic agricultural products from that country to Cuba in October 2021 was 22,271,632 dollars, almost double the 11,607,415 of October 2020 and four times more than the 3,704,369 of the same month of 2019.

The final text of the quote is “substantive” and is positioned with respect to “multiple challenges,” said Díaz-Canel, resorting as usual in his speeches to imprecise terms. And, also invoking the mantra of Castroism, he added that “unity has to be immovable.”

Havana, which since the middle of the year has received emergency donations from ALBA countries and other neighbors and allies in the face of the serious health crisis caused by the exit from control of the pandemic and the shortage of food and basic necessities, It has tried to sell its vaccines against the disease to the countries of the region.

Nevertheless, of the ten members of the group, only Nicaragua and Venezuela have used some of those injectables, in addition to Iran and Vietnam. This despite the fact that Havana blames vaccination with its drugs, not yet evaluated by any international body, the decrease in infections with the virus on the island in the last two months.

However, Díaz-Canel stressed at the end of the meeting the “willingness” of his Government to continue collaborating with the rest of ALBA allies in the field of vaccines against the coronavirus.

Just before, the executive secretary of the Bolivarian Alliance, Sacha Llorenti, presented the bloc’s post-pandemic 2022 work plan, agreed at the Havana meeting, which includes the creation of an “observatory against interference” to monitor the destination of 424 million dollars that Washington will distribute to support democracy in those countries, and the consolidation of the relations of the Latin American mechanism with others in Africa, Asia and the Middle East.

Likewise, the construction of an economic, financial and monetary plan is also included in the proposal presented at the end of the meeting.

To conclude, the visiting politicians had planned a family photo, a visit to the lavish Fidel Castro Ruz center, inaugurated with the presence of Maduro at the end of November, and a reception at the Havana Convention Center.

Currently, the Bolivarian Alliance of the Peoples of Our America has ten members (Antigua and Barbuda, Bolivia, Cuba, Dominica, Granada, Nicaragua, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and Venezuela) and two special guests (Haiti and Suriname).