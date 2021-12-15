Professions that will be the best paid in the future, according to ElonMusk | Employment | Economy

What is the profession of the future? Which one will have better salaries? This is a topic that is discussed and talked about a lot, since there are thousands, millions of people, who are looking for that job that helps them enhance their skills and, incidentally, allows them to have a good life, economically speaking.

The debate now entered Tesla’s billionaire founder Elon Musk, who gave his opinion of which or which are those careers that will send the work stoppage in the future.

(See: The best places in 2021 to work in Colombia).

According to Musk, the jobs with the best salaries will be all those that have to do with development of artificial intelligence (AI).

However, to reach that conclusion, the South African, who is one of the richest men in the world, predicts difficult situations.

“Artificial intelligence will make jobs meaningless“he said, in 2019, during the World Conference on Artificial Intelligence.

(See: Colombia, among the OECD countries with the highest unemployment rate).

And it is precisely that, according to Musk, that will make AI developers stand out compared to other professions. Because, his recommendation is to study engineering.

Elon Musk, the richest man in the world. Private file

It’s worth remembering that the World Economic Forum predicted that 75 million jobs will be lost by 2022 to technology.

(See: UAE will have a 4.5 day work week.)

LOOKING FOR A JOB?

In early December 2021, Musk posted on his Twitter account a job offer. And yes, it is for experienced AI engineers who want to solve problems that affect humanity.

(See: This is how Porvenir’s youth employment support program works).

“The vacancy is to develop the next generation of automation, including a general-purpose two-pedal humanoid robot capable of performing tasks that are unsafe, repetitive or boring. We are looking for mechanical, electrical, controls and software engineers to help us take advantage of our expertise in artificial intelligence beyond our fleet of vehicles, “he said.

As always, Tesla is looking for hardcore AI engineers who care about solving problems that directly affect people’s lives in a major way. Https://t.co/0B5toOOHcj – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 6, 2021

If you are interested in applying to the vacancies that Musk has, you can do so here.

BRIEFCASE