Putnam County Police Officer Charged With Operating Child Trafficking Network From Mexico | Univision 41 New York WXTV

A police officer and five Queens residents were charged with luring underage Mexican girls to New York and forcing them into prostitution.
The operation dates back almost 20 years and involved a pair of criminal networks operated out of Queens. On the one hand, the sex trafficking organization Ced-Hernández brought young Mexican women to New York with false promises of a better life.
On the other hand, Godinez’s prostitution operation took victims to meet clients, including Wayne Peiffer, a Village of Brewster police officer in Putnam County. The police officer also provided the criminal network with “advance warning” of police operations, authorities said.
Intervened to avoid arrests of traffickers
According to authorities, the girls were sometimes handed over to the 48-year-old police officer for sex at the Brewster Police Station. The veteran police officer, in addition to his work as a watchdog for the two organizations, was also cited in court documents for “intervening to avoid arrest.”
According to a Daily News report, Peiffer was placed under house arrest with a monitoring device after posting a $ 300,000 bond.
The other defendants, all from Queens, were identified as Luiz Elvira Cardona, 33; Roberto Cesar Cid Domínguez, 54 years old; Christian Noe Godinez, 42 years old; Blanca Hernández Morales, 51; and José Facundo Zarate, 32. Authorities said they were all related by blood or marriage.