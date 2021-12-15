Rafael Amaya could return to the “Lord of the Skies”: “I keep asking for it”

Photo: Instagram @rafaelamayanunez

After a few years of being missing from television and social networks, the actor Rafael Amaya, better known as his role as “Aurelio Casillas” in The Lord of the heavens, He talked about his return to television after finishing his rehab program.

“We’re on it. It depends on the company, we are in talks and everything is going very well. The main thing here is to give people what they want and what they ask for … and they keep asking for it“Said the actor during his most recent interview with the magazine People in spanish, about his possible return to the series The Lord of the heavens.

The actor returned to the small screens in the new television show Malverde: The patron saint, which is transmitted by Telemundo.

“That was very nice, the show of loyalty and also accepting many mistakes that I made, accepting that we are human beings and that it is not bad to feel bad, that not bad to be wrong, we are not robots”. He also added: “Our ego can hit us, pride can hit us and if God gives you a second chance at life, well what a blessing”, Assured the actor.

In addition, Amaya opened up about his past and his excesses, where the actor commented: “Before I couldn’t have fun without alcohol [y otros excesos], without the party. There are even people that I have seen again, and without drinking alcohol we no longer have anything to talk about. Say: ‘Thank you, thank you my God !, for giving me this opportunity to see this person again and realize. They are good, positive things that you see in life and you say: ‘perfect!’ “

The actor acknowledged that he has changed many things about himself and that he currently feels grateful for having rehabilitated in the clinic Come down from the sun, owned by the former Mexican boxer Julio Cesar Chavez in Culiacán, Sinaloa.

Previously, the actor starred in a media scandal where he was linked to drug and alcohol excesses, however, thanks to his family and friends, he has managed to get ahead.

During December 2020, Rafael Amaya spoke with People magazine, where he opened up about his excesses “Little by little I started with alcohol, later with other substances and I was sinking. I lost my inner peace, the love I had for my family, my work. He was blinded by the dark cloak of drug addiction, living all the excesses possible, had and have been. I was lonely for a long time doing a lot of damage to my loved ones, my friends, to my colleagues and the public as well. But what hurts me the most is having wasted time with my family and friends ”.

But a year later, the actor managed to recover in rehabilitation and now, it is expected that little by little he will rejoin various artistic projects.

It was in March of this year that the magazine TV Notes reported that the actor had been caught in an inconvenient state on the streets of Tijuana, Baja California, and hours later he published a video that quickly went viral, showing the drunken state in which the former protagonist of The Lord of the heavens.

In the pictures, Amaya looked disoriented and calling the 911 emergency number for help with the possibility of a kidnapping. Around him there were policemen guarding him and a man who offered his help in the face of his delusion of persecution. The actor, who looked desperate, screamed for help at the possibility of depriving him of his freedom.

The representative denied the existence of erratic behavior and of this same episode. According to Karen Guedimin, the actor’s manager, the story spread by the publication was false, since Rafael Amaya was only trying to board a private transport service contacted through a mobile application. Since that incident, Amaya has left her vices behind and has been seen smiling since she resumed her acting career for the small screen.

