Raphy Pina trial, day 2: FBI identifies artist handler’s fingerprint on a box of bullets

An expert from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) laboratory in Quantico, Virginia, declared Tuesday that she identified a fingerprint of the producer and handler of urban artists, Raphy Pina Nieves, in a box of bullets.

On the second day of the trial against Pina Nieves, Stacey Furman, of the FBI, indicated that this fingerprint was compared with a fingerprint that is already known in the federal agency’s databases, based on the characteristics of the image. The investigator indicated that she found Pina Nieves’s fingerprint on a box of Winchester brand bullets.

On the monitors in the room, the marks that Furman made in December 2020, when he did the analysis, could be seen on the box, including the initials of his name. Pina Nieves faces two counts of possession of a firearm illegally modified to fire automatically and of possession of a firearm by a person who was convicted of a federal crime.

“I identified that it is from Rafael Pina Nieves’ right index finger,” said Furman.

He assured that, after the examination, he determined that the print on the box and the one in the database for the accused “came from the same place”, that is, from the same finger.

He noted that “you will not be able to see the same amount of information from a different source.”

To questions from the prosecutor María Montañez, the witness said that these tests result in correct identification 99% of the time.

On the other hand, through your questions, the defense put forward the theory that that fingerprint could have been in that box several years ago, perhaps before he was convicted of bank fraud after pleading guilty in 2015. From that moment on, Pina Nieves is not authorized to have firearms. fire or ammunition.

Asked by attorney María Domínguez, the FBI expert acknowledged that the box was worn.

“Yes, the tracks can be for several years” on a surface, said Furman, especially if it is in a place with a controlled environment, such as the hidden room they found in a house in Pina Nieves in Caguas, where the FBI seized two pistols and hundreds of bullets of different calibers.

Furman said that no other piece of evidence found any prints, including the two guns.

The expert was the second witness to the trial after FBI agent Todd Gaines, who testified about the objects seized during the raid.

Television producer Antulio “Kobbo” Santarrosa, known for his character “La Comay”, leaves the Federal Court in Hato Rey. (Alex Figueroa Cancel)

Meanwhile, the television producer arrived to testify Antulio “Kobbo” SantarrosaBut he did not sit in the witness chair because there was not enough time left for his testimony when Furman’s finished around 5:00 pm.

Upon leaving the court, Santarrosa said he was summoned to appear tomorrow, Wednesday, but did not say what time.

“I don’t like to wait like this,” Santarrosa said, after waiting four hours. “Too uncomfortable.”

“The prosecutors spoke to me, but I can’t talk about it,” added the producer, who said he received instructions, but did not specify which ones.

It is expected that he will be asked about the call that the FBI intercepted and recorded between Santarrosa and Pina Nieves on March 6, 2020, in which the artistic producer allegedly states that he is the owner of the house in the Caguas Real urbanization that later became raided.

For his part, upon leaving the court, the lawyer Francisco Rebollo did not want to comment on the test parade, while Pina Nieves reiterated that he is “calm, trusting in God and that all this will end soon to continue life in peace.”

The Federal Prosecutor’s Office seeks to convince the jury that Pina Nieves had “constructive possession” of the firearms. That means that he had “control” of these, which he is prohibited as a federal convict, after pleading guilty to bank fraud in 2015.

During the testimony of the first witness, the FBI agent, Todd Gaines, showed abundant evidence identified as Pina Nieves that was found in the house, such as bank check books, a certificate, a trophy and a club membership card. , as well as photographs of his family.

However, with questions about the age of the boxes and other aspects of the residence, the defense began its attempt to cast doubt on the jury as to whether the weapons and ammunition were in the “possession” of the artistic producer.

The defense managed to get the jury to hear Judge Francisco Besosa take judicial notice of an FBI sworn statement indicating that Pina Nieves resides in Gurabo. Likewise, the agent who testified acknowledged that the decoration of the rooms of the raided house in Caguas is for children. Pina Nieves’ children are teenagers.

Pina faces a maximum of 10 years in prison for each charge for which he is charged.

The trial continues tomorrow, Wednesday. The prosecution has indicated that it would last for seven days.