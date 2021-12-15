Rivian R1T Named 2022 Truck of the Year

MotorTrend calls the Rivian R1T all-electric “the most remarkable pickup truck” you’ve ever driven. It might come as no surprise to electric vehicle fans that MotorTrend has chosen the R1T as the winner of its ‘Truck of the Year 2022’ award. Yet to think that a midsize pickup from a start-up electric automaker outperforms every truck MotorTrend has ever driven is wildly fascinating and a testament to the future of automobiles.

Rivian R1T. / Photo: Courtesy Rivian.

The first electric pickup to arrive in the United States

This MotorTrend ad is a perfect example of history in the making. The Rivian R1T is the first all-electric pickup to hit the U.S. market and has received a lot of positive reviews. YouTube’s popular car critic Doug DeMuro gave the R1T the highest “DougScore” it has ever given to a truck. Additionally, Rivian’s electric truck is among the finalists for the North American Truck of the Year 2022 award.

MotorTrend writes that the Rivian R1T is much more than a “credible truck.” The R1T is an exceptional example of what a modern pickup truck should look like in the rapidly changing automotive industry. In fact, MotorTrend says Rivian’s electric pickup is “possibly the most worthy recipient of ‘Golden Calipers’ in recent history.” The Editorial Manager of the MotorTrend Group, Ed loh, writes:

“MotorTrend’s Truck of the Year 2022 announcement may be the most significant since 1949. The Rivian R1T is a monumental achievement and impresses with a quality of design, engineering, materials and technology unmatched in today’s trucks, while providing a driving experience like that of a high-performance luxury car. As the first fully electric truck on the market, the R1T accomplishes all of this without offending the historical sensibilities of truck buyers. For these and other reasons, MotorTrend is honored to name the Rivian R1T our Truck of the Year 2022. ″

How does the Rivian R1T win the award for best truck of the year?

MotorTrend judges your Truck of the Year based on six important criteria: