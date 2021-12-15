Rubens Sambueza to San Luis, official signing for Clausura 2022

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 12/14/2021 22:05:42





He is about to turn 38 on the first day of 2022, but he is still one of the most decisive players in the MX LeagueThat is why despite his departure from Toluca with the arrival on the bench of Nacho Ambriz, Rubens Sambueza There is no shortage of job offers and in fact it has already been confirmed that will play with Atlético San Luis.

The team from Potosí confirmed on Tuesday night the signing of Sambueza, who contrary to his previous steps for clubs like America and the aforementioned Devils, will wear the shirt 10 and not your traditional 14.

With a video in which it is presented as a “work of art” in one of the most representative museums of San Luis Potosi, a painting of the Argentine midfielder with number 10 was mounted to welcome him to what will be his seventh club in Mexican soccer.

Sambueza played with Toluca in two stages between the years 2017-2018 and 2020-2021, in which he scored 22 goals in 130 games. They discussed differences with the board and their “excessive prominence” in making decisions on the court, even ignoring orders from the then coach, Hernán Cristante.

The Argentine arrives with a two-year contract to San Luis, with the option of lengthening to three. The rojiblanca board of directors entered the dispute against teams like Xolos, Pumas and Puebla, who were interested in taking over the player’s services.