Russia will respond if NATO opts for expansion, Migrants arrive in Mexico, Request for the resignation of the president of the Parliament of Peru grows, President-elect of Honduras announced swearing-in ›Hilo Directo› Granma

Russia will respond if NATO opts for expansion

The Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Sergei Riabkov, said, in an interview published by the Izvestia newspaper, that his country will continue to warn NATO that the security of the bloc will not be reinforced if it opts for its expansion. The Russian diplomat pointed out that Moscow will not stop drawing attention to the fact to the members of the Alliance and to the countries that aspire to be part of it. For Riabkov, nato’s rampant expansion showed that western commitments, which are not legally embodied, are worth little. (PL)

Central American migrants arrive in the capital of Mexico

This Monday, straggling migrants woke up on the exterior esplanade of the basilica to the Virgin of Guadalupe. The remains of a caravan, initially of 4,000 Central American migrants, and now with less than a thousand, arrived in front of the church with the idea of ​​spending the night there, but the police and the National Guard prevented it, which led to clashes. After 15 days on the road from Puebla, the group achieved its goal of reaching Mexico City, but it is not clear what they will do from now on, since the original intention is to continue towards the border with the United States. (PL)

Request for the resignation of the president of the Parliament of Peru grows

New voices joined the demand for the resignation of the president of the Parliament of Peru, Maricarmen Alva, accused of activism against President Pedro Castillo in a recent visit to Spain. His attitude and his speech were considered unusual and excessive by Hispanic legislators. The Vice President of the Republic, Dina Boluarte, said that it would be serious if Alva had questioned the legitimacy of the Peruvian president, in the days before the vacancy (dismissal) of the Head of State, requested by the extreme right and failed last Tuesday. Congresswoman Silvana Robles, also from Peru Libre, declared that Alva’s performance in Spain was destabilizing and disqualifies her, so she must resign or apologize to the country. (PL)

President-elect of Honduras announced swearing-in date

Photo: AFP

The president-elect of Honduras, Xiomara Castro, announced that she will be sworn in and take office on January 27, 2022. In a message spread through social networks, the representative of the left-wing Libertad y Refundación (Libre) party reported that the former prosecutor and a deputy for that political party, Jari Dixon, will coordinate the transfer of command. The National Electoral Council specifies that, at this time, Xiomara Castro totals 1 709 663

votes, and it is close to 51% of the valid votes cast when almost 99% of the electoral records have been counted. (Telesur)