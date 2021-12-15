Schumacher’s record that Verstappen prevented from breaking Hamilton

The last Sunday Max Verstappen took the Formula 1 title. In a crazy season, the Dutch and Lewis Hamilton had one of the Most remembered battles of the category. The English He came close to taking his eighth title and, with it, break the record from Michael Schumacher’s Most Titles Won. With your first place in Abu Dhabi, Verstappen ended the hegemony of English and saved the german mark.

Hamilton and Schumacher titles

The domain of Hamilton In the highest category it has been such that it has won the titles of 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020, to which is added the one achieved in 2008. 7 titles in Formula 1, like Michael Schumacher.

Schumacher, for his part won his first two titles in the 90s, when he was active in the Benneton team, with whom he won in the 1994 and 1995 seasons. Five years later, the German would return to the path of victory and no one would stop him. With Ferrari, the German won the titles of 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003 and 2004.

Vettel doesn’t want anyone to surpass his idol

One of the drivers who did not want Hamilton to overtake the German is Sebastian Vettel, who recognized I have long expected Verstappen to win this season, so English will not surpass his idol.

“Michael is my heroand. For that reason, probably I don’t want Lewis to win. In a way, eI’d be happy if Michael’s record was kept, but even if Lewis wins, for me, Michael is still the best. Lewis can win one, two, three or five more championships, but it doesn’t change anything for me. And I get along well with Lewis, so instinct is probably that I want Max to win just to keep Michael’s record alive. ”

After what happened in Abu Dhabi, it is clear that a new era in Formula 1 has begun. Verstappen and Hamilton will have several more battles, in which the Englishman could set a new record or hold off against the Dutch’s level.