see Sebastián Córdova in an important league in Europe

Sebastian Cordova remains the central theme of the Eagles of America post participation in the Grita Mexico A21 Tournament of Liga MX. Is that the ’10’ of the team Santiago Solari was somewhat marked after the transcended who pushed him towards a barter with Uriel antuna from the Chivas of Guadalajara. In the end, his future is still uncertain.

And within that nebula, who was encouraged to comment on where the player born in Aguascalientes could land, was the legend of the institution cream blue Pavel Pardo, who today serves as an ambassador to Mexico of the Bundesliga, due to its passage through the Stuttgart, a team with which he was champion of a local competition and a UEFA Intertoto Cup.

Just the four times champion with the Eagles of America (two tournaments of the MX League, a Giants Cup and one Concacaf Champions League) referred to the conditions of Sebastian Cordova, to whom he sees that, soon and in the midst of so many versions, he could fit into the football of the first division of Germany.

“Sebastian CordovaIt seems to me that he is also quite an interesting player who can, especially his profile, with that dynamic, with that drive he has, to be able to play in Bundesliga“, He said Pavel Pardo on the still member of the campus of the Indiecito, in a talk he had with some media at a round table organized by the Teutonic entity.

Pável Pardo clarified that he is not interested in the position of Santiago Baños

In contact with the press organized by the Bundesliga, Pavel Pardo cleared up the rumors postulating him as the replacement for Santiago Banos in the leadership position of the Eagles of America: “I am not interested, today, in being the sports president of the America. That is very clear because sometimes there are misinterpretations. I do not aspire to that position. “