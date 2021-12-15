SEMG trains 19 doctors

The Ecogra SectionTrust of the Spanish Society of General and Family Physicians (SEMG), a pioneer in providing face-to-face training in ultrasound in our country, has recently successfully closed the LXXI edition of the Clinical Ultrasound Course.

Of December 3 to 12, uninterruptedly and including holidays, a total of 19 family doctors from all over the country, -among them, eight resident physicians-, have been trained thanks to the SEMG in this diagnostic technique that is increasingly accessible to doctors who carry out their activity, both in the field of Primary Care and in Emergencies.

During this training activity, the teachers of the Ultrasound Section of the SEMG have achieved increase the resolution capacity of registered doctors through a harmless technique and practically free of side effects. To do this, the 19 students have been taught to identify, measure, locate and sonographically describe all organs, fundamentally abdominal, differentiating their normal ultrasound characteristics from the abnormal ones.

During those 10 days, through theoretical classes and free practices given at the Spanish School of Clinical Ultrasound of the SEMG, a review was made of the physical principles of ultrasound and equipment handling. The training activity included free practices and videos of clinical cases were projected and commented on by the attendees.

What are the benefits of diagnostic ultrasound?

The course organizers highlight the high level of knowledge that the students already had before taking the course, which shows that diagnostic ultrasound is increasingly present in the first level of care, with the advantages that this implies for patients.

According to the SEMG, ultrasound is revolutionizing Primary Care and makes increase resolution capacity in any field of healthcare. For example, it provides the Family doctor with the possibility of establishing or guiding diagnoses in which high levels of uncertainty are handled and it facilitates decision-making based on precise, relevant and transcendent information. It also contributes greatly to the motivation of the doctor, who is able to solve or manage health problems of his patients with greater agility than before using it, without forgetting the satisfaction of the patient who observes how an examination is performed in record time. your health problem is solved and expedited.