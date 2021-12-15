Sergio Agüero retires from football for health reasons, official announcement, goodbye to FC Barcelona | Spanish League

Sergio Agüero went to the Camp Nou for the last time to announce the most difficult decision of his life, in a press conference in which it took him several minutes to hold back his tears.

In the front row were all his teammates from the first team, his partner, Sofia Calzetti and the entire board of directors of the culé team, with president Joan Laporta at the head.

“This conference is to let you know that I have decided to stop playing football,” he finally said, his voice cracking.

“It is a very hard time. My health comes first and you know why I made this decision. So I was in the good hands of the doctors, who have chosen the best decision for me and that was to stop playing. 10 days ago I made the decision. I wanted to tell you that I did my best to see if there was any hope, but there hasn’t been much, ”he added.

“I always dreamed of playing soccer. My dream was to play in the First Division, I never thought of reaching Europe. I want to thank everyone. Independent, which is where I was trained, Atlético Madrid, who bet on me when I was only 18 years old. The people of City, who know how I feel about City. I have left the best there. I am very grateful, they treated me very well. To the people of Barça, who contacted me and they were incredible. I knew I was coming to one of the best teams in the world, but things happen for a reason. They treated me very well, people too. To the Argentine team too, which is what I love the most. Thank you all for coming at this time. To my family, who are all. Thanks to my colleagues who helped me grow ”, he added.

His conclusion was a sincere thanks: “I am leaving with my head held high, very happy. I don’t know what life awaits me, but I know that I have many people who love me and want the best. Thanks to the journalists who came. To those who treated me well, and to those who treated me badly at some time as well. I thank all the fans of the clubs I have played for. I keep very nice things ”.

To close, without having achieved what he set out to do when he arrived but with all his heart, he simply said: “Culé once, culé forever.”