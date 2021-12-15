Sergio Agüero will announce his future at a press conference – International Football – Sports

According to Spanish media, the Argentine forward Sergio Aguero, inactive due to a heart problem, will announce his retirement from soccer this Wednesday. “This Wednesday the appearance of Sergio Agüero will be held at the Camp Nou to explain his future,” the club wrote on its Twitter account.

Kun, who enjoyed the definition of Formula 1 this weekend from a privileged place, played his last game on October 30 against Alavés for LaLiga when he suffered a cardiac arrhythmia that forced him to request the change.

Since then, the club’s doctors indicated a complete sports rest for 90 days to deepen studies, which finally demonstrated the existence of a malignant pathology.

Official ceremony

This Wednesday (12 hours) the appearance of @aguerosergiokun to explain their future. The event will feature the participation of Joan Laporta, president of FC Barcelona and the first team player. pic.twitter.com/MuQf6tKrZG – FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) December 14, 2021

“On Wednesday there will be a ceremony where Agüero will announce that he is retiring from football,” revealed the Radio Marca program, information that was also published in the Spanish graphic press.

It is not the first time in Spain that this rumor has been released. On November 12, it was the footballer himself who decided to express himself on his social networks to calm the waters. “Given the rumors, I tell them that I am following the indications of the club’s doctors, doing tests and treatment and seeing my progress within 90 days. Always positive, ”he wrote on his Twitter.

In addition, on Twitch he thanked the signs of support: “I wanted to say thank you very much to everyone for the support they gave me on social networks, everywhere, many people who wrote to me, so also to all those people who wrote to tell me Thank you”

Newcomer

A week later, on November 20, a report very similar to that of now was given, where a Spanish journalist said that “these days, Agüero announces his retirement,” and so far that has not happened.

The “Kun” arrived at Barcelona from Manchester City last June and shortly after suffered a muscle tear in the right calf.

In LaLiga, he played four games scoring a goal against Real Madrid in the classic at the Camp Nou.

In the Champions League he played a match against Dynamo Kiev for a total of 165 minutes with the Catalan team’s shirt.

