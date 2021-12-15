Sergio ‘Kun’ Agüero announced crying his retirement at the Camp Nou

Sergio Agüero said enough. After a month and a half since he suffered an arrhythmia on October 30 during the match between Barcelona and Alavés at the Camp Nou, the 33-year-old Argentine forward officially announced his retirement from the same Barça stadium, in an act which, chaired together with Joan Laporta, was attended by all his teammates in the Barça dressing room with Xavi Hernández at the helm and, among others, Pep Guardiola and Txiki Begiristain, representing a Manchester City in which Kun enjoyed his best sporting successes.

Visibly moved, without hiding the tears that continually interrupted his speech, Agüero was “proud of my career and happy with everything I did”, explaining the reasons for his decision that, he said, “was very difficult to make out.”

“I have decided to leave football,” he began by saying, his voice cracking. “It’s a very hard time because my health comes first, that’s why I made the decision. Because of the problems I had a month ago. I was in good hands with the doctors and they told me that it was best to stop playing. I made the decision a few years ago. ten days, after doing everything possible to see if I had any hope. “

“Very proud of my career, very happy because since I was five years old I touched a ball and had the dream of playing in the First Division. To thank everyone, Independiente in which I was trained, at Atlético de Madrid who bet on me a at 18, to the people of City, where I left the best, and also to Barça, who contacted me. I came to the best team in the world, but things turned out like this. And, of course, to the Argentine team “, he revealed in a quick review.

“The first weeks were hard, when I did the first test the doctors told me that there was a very great possibility that I could not continue and then I began to assimilate it. I was already processing it and when they told me it was definitive, I had to do it. to the idea … Yes, I’m fine, but it was difficult, “Kun acknowledged, of course he ended up fulfilling all his dreams. “I am proud of the career I did … Luckily it happened to me now, at 33 years old, and not before.”

Quickly reviewing his entire career to emphasize his best moments, he did not hesitate: “I remember with a goal with Independiente against Racing … I have nothing against Racing, but I was 17 years old and it was the first beautiful goal. In the Europa League with Atlético and of course the goal against QPR that gave us the first Premier League with City. The last great moment was the Copa América. I played 2-3 games, but I was very happy for the conquest … And my last goal, that it was against Real Madrid, that it is not bad to say that the last goal was against Madrid, “he joked.

“We have been left with the desire at Barça, but we believe that you have made the right decision and have our full support,” explained Joan Laporta, sitting next to him and who praised both his career and his person: “You have been a born scorer, recognized all over the world, and we discovered what you have sown by your way of being from day one, when we confirmed that I wish we could have signed you much earlier, when you were at Atlético de Madrid “.

CRACK’S STORY

Emerging from the lower divisions of Independiente, which he joined at the age of nine, Agüero made the leap to European football with just 18, when Atlético de Madrid made him the most expensive youth signing in its history in the summer of 2006 by paying for his transfer about 22 million euros. Five seasons later, in 2011, Manchester City signed him for 40 million, making him the franchise player of the English club, already in the hands of Arab capital and determined to become one of the greats in the international concert.

At Atlético he scored 101 goals in 234 games between the 2006-07 and 2010-11 seasons, in which he won a Europa League (now Europa League), defeating Fulham in Hamburg (2-1 with a double from Forlán) and a Super Cup of Europe defeating Inter Milan 2-0 in Monaco, personally scoring the second mattress goal.

If his career at Atlético was already very prominent, he was considered spectacular at Manchester City. So much so that the fans of the citizen club considered him the best player in history after scoring 260 goals in 390 games in ten seasons, throughout which he won a total of 15 titles, none like that of the Premier League of the 2011-12 season, when in the 93rd minute of the last day he scored the winning goal over Queens Park Rangers, which gave the team that first title of its long history.

Weighed down by a knee injury and practically a spectator in his last citizen season (20 official matches and 6 goals), before the end of the course he already announced his departure, quickly venturing his signing for Barcelona, ​​who had already wanted to sign him twice in previous years, to form a couple with his close friend Leo Messi.

Agüero signed for Barça … And Messi left unexpectedly at the beginning of August, in a situation that surprised Kun and that was the beginning of his accident at the Camp Nou. A week later he suffered an injury that kept him KO for ten weeks so that he could not make his official debut until October.

Five games and 166 minutes later he suffered an arrhythmia during the clash against Alavés, on October 30, and it was over. He wanted to continue, he wanted to, but the doctors advised him against it. And after 46 days he said it publicly. The goodbye of a legend.