Sergio Ramos, sincere: ‘I would have liked another, not Real Madrid’

Reuters

Paris / 13.12.2021 13:36:08





The central of the Paris Saint-Germain, Sergio Ramos, admitted this Monday that he would “have liked another team to have played me”, after being paired with him Real Madrid for the Eighth Final of the Champions League.

“Fate is very capricious. I wish it had touched me another team“, He said Bouquets in act to present a chain of gyms with his name.

“They know the love I have for Real Madrid, to the fans and that will never change, but now we have to face the present, I am a player of the PSG I have to defend my team and I will do everything possible to try to pass the tie, “said the former captain of the merengue team.

“It’s going to be a very tough match, we’ll see what happens. For football lovers it is a great duel, it is my turn to defend my interests and the PSG is the one who has bet on me, “he added Bouquets, after a draw that had to be repeated due to “technical problems”, according to the UEFA.

“When I got on the plane, the United It was a team that I liked as a confrontation, after the result of the draw was not valid, it has been given, the draw is what it is, we have had the Madrid“he added Bouquets, whose team had been awarded in the draw invalidated the Manchester United.

“It is a mixture of sensations, I would have liked not to have that confrontation, but on the other hand to return to the Bernabeu, to my house, is something very happy especially for me on a sentimental level, “he concluded.