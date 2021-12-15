Several Miss World candidates isolated due to possible contagion of COVID-19

About seven candidates for the Miss World contest are isolated due to possible contagion to COVID-19, the organization of the contest reported this afternoon.

“The Miss World Organization is following national guidelines. If they don’t produce a negative molecular PCR test, they won’t be on stage for the final show, ”Miss World President Julia Morley said in written statements.

“Knowing the seriousness of this global situation that we all face, we took steps to capture the unique talent of each contestant so that, in case they couldn’t join us last night, they could still win the crown as Miss World 2021. The panel of judges will review your prerecorded video content to make their final decision, ”said Morley.

We want to assure everyone that the Miss World Organization from day 1 has implemented a strict and aggressive protocol of taking samples from all candidates through molecular PCR tests “ – Julia Morley, president of Miss World

“We are an experienced and responsible global organization that is very excited to celebrate our 70th anniversary in Puerto Rico and we remain dedicated to the health and safety of our participants and the people of Puerto Rico,” he said.

98 contestants in the Miss World pageant have been in Puerto Rico for almost a month participating in different activities. The final big night of the beauty pageant will be this Thursday, December 16, at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan.