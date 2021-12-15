SID signs agreement with Amazon Web Services

The SID Group and Amazon Web Service (AWS) signed a strategic agreement that will allow the construction of the technological foundations that will support the development and future growth of the SID Group between 2022 and 2025.

SID indicated that in this way begins the process of evolution of technological capabilities that will go hand in hand with the organizational culture, the way to serve its customers and automation and artificial intelligence applied to operational processes.

The agreement will be divided into three stages over a period of 5 years, leading the SID Group to new possibilities that enable Industry and Logistics 4.0.

The SID Group will incorporate transformational products and processes to adapt to the changes demanded by the Dominican consumer and the other 15 markets where it has a presence.

“This alliance is the first in the Dominican Republic, which positions the country in international markets in the hands of a global company, providing our country with world-class practices and technologies that will make the supply chain more efficient (logistics processes , distribution and manufacturing that do not yet exist locally) ”, he expressed in a press statement.

He explains that Grupo SID’s trajectory of digital transformation, now with AWS, aims to maximize the use and exploitation of information through artificial intelligence and automated learning, renew its technological infrastructure and redesign its technological landscape, with a focus on automation to support its growth, using Internet of Things (IoT), Omnichannel, Amazon.com experiences and practices, speech recognition, images and much more. It specifies that all of the above is part of a global strategy of greater scope for Digital Transformation in the SID Group that will involve an investment of approximately 25 million dollars.

Ligia Bonetti, executive president of the SID Group, highlighted that “this journey will test our attitude to face changes, our creativity to promote new ways of adding value and loyalty to our company, by being protagonists building the digital legacy of Grupo SID 4.0 ”.

While Gerardo Martínez, AWS regional vice president for Central America, the Caribbean and Andean region, stated that “we seek to empower companies using the advantages of the cloud to innovate and better serve their customers; at AWS we are obsessed with our customers and we are sure that together with Grupo SID we will be the protagonists of a great transformation for the future in the manufacturing industry in the Dominican Republic ”.