Stephen Curry will make history again in Madison Square Garden against the New York Knicks as in 2013

The Golden State Warriors point guard will become the top triple scorer in NBA history, on the same stage where he made his global presentation eight years ago.

As if it were a script by the best film director, the base Stephen Curry will have a chance to officially become the top 3-point scorer in the history of the National Basketball Association (NBA) this Tuesday, December 14, when Golden state warriors visit the New York Knicks in the mythical Madison Square Garden.

After the victory of the San Francisco team at home Indiana Pacers, the Chef officially came within a goal of matching the 2,973 converted by the legend Ray allen, and two to overcome it, so this day, in a game that will go on national television through TNT, will enter the Olympus of the competition through the big door.

The most curious thing of all is that Curry will be able to make history in Mecca of world basketball, Madison Square Garden, the same setting where more than eight years ago, before becoming the generational figure that he is today, made his debut to the NBA, and against the Knicks, the same rival as on this day.

Curry will make history at Madison Square Garden like in 2013



We have to remote until the February 27, 2013, just the fourth season of Steph in the league, where those of the Bay, with a base similar to the one that two years later would win the title, led by Mark Jackson, were measured against the Knickerbockers commanded at that time by Carmelo anthony.

That day, in the Garden, Curry his personal best performance (so far) in the NBA, turning nothing less than 54 points, scoring 18 of his 28 (64.3 percent) field goals and shot a total of 11 3-pointers in 13 attempts (84.6%), in addition to registering seven assists, six rebounds and three steals; as if that were not enough, he played the 48 minutes. But ultimately, the Warriors fell to the Knicks 109-105. Will history repeat itself?