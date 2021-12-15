Summary of Manchester City 7-0 Leeds / Worst win against Bielsa

Editorial Mediotiempo

Etihad Stadium, Manchester / 12/14/2021





They wanted to play “live” against one of the most powerful in Europe and they paid dearly for it. In the Premier League half-week, the Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United was massacred 7-0 by Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, which in this way remains at the top with four points compared to Liverpool, although these with their match to be played on Date 17.

El Loco sinned precisely from that at the Etihad Stadium, wanted to play you for you to the most expensive squad on the planet and in less than 15 minutes he had already received two goals by Phil Foden (8 ‘) and Jack Grealish (13’). Leeds, far from retreating to avoid a disaster, wanted to continue to lead boldly, but after half an hour Kevin de Bruyne’s third fell.

Already with a 3-0 against, things were for the worse for The Peacocks. In his attempt to get into the game he left spaces that the Citizens did not forgive because Riyad Mahrez put the fourth and De Bruyne his second in the afternoon and fifth overall.

To close the party, the two City centers put up definitive figures. John Stones and Nathan Akè finalized the 7-0 that has Pep’s men with 41 units, 40 goals in favor and only nine conceded, while the Leeds round low places to be sixteenth with 32 units.

Worst win for Marcelo Bielsa

Tuesday will be an unforgettable night for Loco Bielsa because 7-0 meant the worst result against his career, received from one of the coaches who has publicly praised him repeatedly as Pep Guardiola.

Second 7-0 win in England

The scandalous scoreboard that City applied to Leeds had already occurred this season a couple of months ago. On October 23, Chelsea also crushed Norwich 7-0, with an outstanding performance by Mason Mount with a triplet.