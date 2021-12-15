Techs Fall Ahead of Fed Meeting By Investing.com



By Yasin Ebrahim

Investing.com – The S&P 500 faltered on Tuesday, following the fall of big tech companies, as new signs of inflationary pressures stoked investor concern about a hard-line Federal Reserve ahead of the planned central bank meeting. for today.

He fell 1.3%, he lost 0.50%, or 177 points, and he lost 2%.

Tech fell sharply as investors dropped their bets on high-value market growth concerns, which are less attractive in periods of rising inflation rates when a dollar today is worth more than a dollar in the future. .

Microsoft (NASDAQ 🙂 led sales in big tech, down about 3%, while Alphabet (NASDAQ :), parent company of Google, Apple (NASDAQ :), Facebook (NASDAQ 🙂 and Amazon (NASDAQ 🙂 🙂 they were also in red.

It rose 0.8% in November after a 0.6% rise in October, above the 0.5% expected in a Bloomberg survey. In year-on-year terms, producer prices rose 9.6% in November, the largest increase on record.

The Federal Open Market Committee begins its two-day meeting, and is expected to announce on Wednesday a plan to double its rate of reduction in bond purchases to $ 30 billion a month, in order to have room to go up. rates earlier to curb the threat of inflation.

“The pressure for the Federal Reserve to act is great, but after waiting so long and falling behind, the aggressive action needed to curb rising costs is likely to have major consequences for growth,” Stifel said in a note.

Against the backdrop of high inflation and betting on a less accommodative policy by the Fed, Treasury yields rose, reducing some of its losses from the previous day.

The financial sector resisted the downtrend, supported by the rise of Lincoln National, The Travelers (NYSE 🙂 and Prudential Financial (LON :), as insurers often benefit from a bullish environment.

Energy was also in the green, even as fuel prices fell amid concerns that the impact of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 on travel will take a toll on energy demand.

Tesla (NASDAQ 🙂 fell more than 3%, adding to its recent losses after its chief executive, Elon Musk, sold another $ 906 million of its shares on Monday, bringing its total sales to 11.9 million. .

In other news, the meme shares, including GameStop Corp (NYSE 🙂 and AMC Entertainment (NYSE 🙂 continued to lose gains as investor sentiment on risk assets soured.