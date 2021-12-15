Tesla Announces It Will Receive Payments In Doge And Boosts The Coin

two min of reading

After presenting listless operations in the last sessions, Doge (CRYPTO: DOGE) made a breakthrough this Tuesday, and the catalyst was a statement from the avid backer of the coin. meme, Elon Musk.

What has happened

Musk, who has a habit of pushing Doge forward with his tweets and mentions, has done it again. The CEO of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) wrote in a tweet that the company would make some products available for purchase with Doge and they would see how it works. Since then, the post has garnered 21,800 retweets, 117,500 likes, and has been cited in 5,554 tweets.

Tesla will make some merch buyable with Doge & see how it goes

– Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 14, 2021

Musk’s Twitter announcement comes a day after he suggested in an interview with Time that he believes Doge is a better option for transactions than Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC).

Because it is important

Doge, who had a stellar career in the first half of the year and hit an all-time high of $ 0.737567 in early May, fueled by expectations for a breakthrough after Musk’s appearance on ‘Saturday Night Live’, has noticeably regressed since then.

At this point, its market capitalization fell below its counterpart. meme Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) before climbing again.

On Tesla’s side, the company shelved plans to accept Bitcoin as a payment option after making an announcement about it earlier this year. Tesla still has BTC on its balance sheet.

If Tesla’s pilot test, as Musk suggested, proves successful, it could eventually lead the electric car maker to accept Doge for the purchase of its units. This would give a real boost to the coin meme, inspired by the Japanese Shiba Inu breed dog.

At the latest review, Doge was up 25.75% to $ 0.208100.

Picture of TreverThePuddleDuck via Pixaby