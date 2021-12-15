Thalía shows how the vertebrae are stretched, to let the fluid out of the spine

A couple of weeks ago Thalía reported that she suffered a severe injury to her lower back that did not allow her to lie down well and now that she is improving little by little, He decided to share an important part of his treatment with his followers.

The singer shared on her Instagram Stories a series of videos in which she was seen wearing a kind of girdle with black clasps and explained in detail how the device works to make her spine recover.

“Once again I have to do the stretching treatment of the vertebrae so that the fluid can escape from the spine. This stretches when I use this pump, it blows air and has a limit, and that makes the spine lengthen and the vertebrae accommodate and with the fluid everything hydrates and improves faster.Thalía commented in the shorts.

Likewise, the “Manías” interpreter tried to do a little weights and exercise on her treadmill, but unfortunately her back began to suffer from the effort and she decided to stop and rest so as not to suffer an injury worse than the one she already has.

