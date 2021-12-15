The best memes of the error that forced to repeat the Champions League draw

The blunder in the procedure, led by Andréi Arshavin, generated a cataract of ridicule on social networks, most of them against Real Madrid, UEFA … and even Barcelona!

World football fans focused their eyes this Monday on what happened with the draw for the knockout stages of the Champions League, held this Monday (morning in El Salvador) from the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland .

The procedure had to be repeated after an error that forced the pairings to be annulled, among which the clash between the PSG of Lionel Messi and Manchester United of Cristiano Ronaldo. This fact should not have caused much grace to the UEFA executives, but those who did have fun with the episode were the users of social networks.

Once it became known that the giveaway was to take place a second time, Twitter was invaded by a flood of memes. The teasing had several axes: from the internal scandal that this “technical problem” caused in UEFA, to the suspension of the duel between Messi and CR7.

Real Madrid had two rivals during this day's draw day.

Many also referred to the situation of the Atletico Madrid, who with this decision saw his very difficult duel against the Germans of the Bayern Munich. Some even dared to go against him Barcelona, who was left out of this tournament in the group stage and will have to continue his way in the Europa League.

Nobody overlooked the situation of Barcelona in this Champions League draw.

The scandal broke out minutes after the first draw of the Champions League round of 16 matches ended in Nyon, Switzerland. From Atlético Madrid they publicly denounced that errors had been made in the procedure and soon UEFA admitted its responsibility for what happened. By virtue of this, he annulled the entire table and announced the realization of a new draw.

What was the mistake? When the ball came out of Villarreal of Spain, the draw determined that his rival was going to be Manchester United. There the controversy began: the name of the English team should not be among the possible rivals of the Yellow Submarine because they had already been rivals in the group stage. That ball should have been excluded.

This is how Real Madrid pronounced after the failure in the Champions League draw

Later, and as a consequence of this original error, the Red Devils were left out of the procedure when the possible opponents of Atlético Madrid were selected. Erroneously, the Liverpool ball was introduced, which the Spanish could not face because they shared Group B in the group stage. Finally, those led by Diego Simeone were paired with Bayern Munich from Germany, although by that time the draw was already totally flawed.

Hours later the procedure was repeated and the next crossings were finally defined, which will be played between February and March 2022. The keys will be: Salzburg-Bayern Munich, Sporting Lisbon-Manchester City, Benfica-Ajax, Chelsea-Lille, Atlético Madrid-Manchester United, Villarreal-Juventus, Inter-Liverpool and PSG-Real Madrid.

