The cry of Alejandro Fernández before the death of his father (the repertoire, the feeling and the ovation) – Prensa Libre

The concert was the third that Alejandro Fernández offered at the National Auditorium in Mexico City and it was considered special because in the latter the report of songs changed to include the hits of “El Charro de Huentitán”.

During the evening, “El potrillo” included his hits and delighted the audience. However, the fans cheered him on when he performed songs by his father Vicente Fernández, who at that time was in a “very critical state of health and with a very reserved prognosis,” according to the official medical report.

The keys to my soul, For your damn love, Divine women, Beautiful love, I’m going to get out of the way, Here between us, Y In what way do I forget you, were the songs that “El Potrillo” sang to pay tribute to his father.

During that show, Alejandro Fernández expressed his love for Vicente Fernández and asked the audience to applaud his father because his family was going through a critical moment and they expected a miracle.

“El Potrillo” is moved

During the concert, Alejandro Fernández could not bear his emotion and cried on stage when he performed Here between us and due to his crying, the public cheered him on.

That moment went viral on social networks because several attendees recorded that moment.

On Sunday, December 12, “El Charro de Huentitán” passed away and netizens sent their condolences to the Mexican singer’s family.