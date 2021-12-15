The daring dress that Adamari López wore and the controversial question that she could not ask as the Miss Universe jury

Adamari López has shown her physical change with great pride in her social networks. The driver has been able to start a life from scratch after so many attacks that for a long time received for his extra pounds. Now, he looks more radiant than ever, because he also managed to heal many emotional wounds in psychological therapy.

To show this was her most recent trip to Israel, where she participated as a Miss Universe jury and looked very sexy with each of her outfits. But the one that left her followers breathless was the dress she wore on the final night of the beauty pageant.

Adamari came to the evening in a completely transparent dress adorned only with beading. With a very simple makeup and her hair collected, everything in total harmony to look like a queen.

The background of the suit was nude, causing a “nude” effect that set fire to his Instagram account and his fans left more than nine thousand comments on the publication where he is seen posing with the rest of the jury and some of the contestants.

What many did not like, was the coincidence that her dress had with that of Jacky Bracamontes. Despite being totally different colors, the style of the suit was very similar to that of the Puerto Rican. There were several comments among the fans about this, however for them it was not an impediment for each one to shine in their own style.

The question that Adamari López could not ask as a member of the Miss Universe jury

López was the only Latina member of the jury for the 70th edition of Miss Universe held in the city of Eilat. “My beautiful people, what a beautiful opportunity I had to participate in this 70th edition of the Miss Universe! I feel lucky, proud ”, shared in their networks.

However, she confessed that she wanted to be able to ask the question she had prepared for one of the five finalists of the contest and that chance did not want her to will formulate live during the event. “I I would have liked do a question that I had, It was super difficult … if they had chosen me in one of the little names, but well, very happy to have been here in Israel and to participate in this wonderful event “ , expressed when interviewed by Telemundo.

The host, who has more than 6 million followers on Instagram, revealed What would be the question he would have asked to play his turn on the most beautiful night in the universe and it was the following: “Do you agree with governments using the electronic system as a surveillance method or do you consider it a violation of a fundamental right to privacy? “.