The door to more success

Seventy years of fasting for the Red and Black of the Atlas ended. With the motto of “transforming” the team, the Foxes once again became champions of Mexican soccer in front of their fans and now the board wants this Apertura 2021 tournament title to be a key to open the door of new challenges.

“In front of all this fans, of this city, we have been able to do something wonderful that I am sure is a success that opens the door to a new challenge”, commented the president of the Atlas Board of Directors, Alejandro Irarragorri, after winning the championship .

For his part, the executive president of Atlas, José Riestra, said he was very happy with the title and assured that this could just be the beginning of new successes for the red-and-black institution.

“I’m very happy. This hobby deserves it. We have changed the mentality inwards and I am proud of what Diego (Cocca) and the players have done for all this fans. Don’t give us championship disease. When one is successful, it is difficult for him to get up the next day. I think the most important thing is to work, to continue with the spine, to continue building in the future.

This is the beginning for the great fans ”, concluded Pepe Riestra.

