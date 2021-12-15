The draw upsets everything with Mbappé

The cross between PSG and Real Madrid it will have a dimension far beyond the purely football. The cards in the deck about the signing of Mbappé have been out for a long time, but logically this double pairingo (February 15 in Paris and March 9 at the Bernabéu) will cause a landslide in the agenda initially designed to close the hiring of Mbappé by the white club.

It is already known that within 16 days the Parisian player will you can sit freely with Madrid to stamp the signature on his future contract, which will link him to the Bernabéu team until 2028 (he will sign for six seasons). In fact, PSG is resigned to losing its great star (This season he has eaten Messi and Neymar in terms of performance: he has scored 13 goals and 12 assists in 23 games) and he knows that from January 1 he will not be able to do anything to avoid the inevitable.

But logically Madrid is considering being more cautious and leaving the secret signature (Out of respect for PSG, the signing will never be made public until the end of the season) for after that March 9. If Mbappé played against Madrid having already signed for his future team would receive unbearable pressure by the most radical fans of PSG, so Florentino and his board of directors are the first interested in letting the kid have the least traumatic exit possible from Paris.

The botched draw for the eighth of Champions held in Nyon has wanted to increase the morbidity of a confrontation that will acquire unprecedented media interest precisely because of the peculiar situation of Mbappé and the return of Messi, Ramos and Neymar to the Bernabéu.

But within the white club they are not upset: “The important thing is Kylian’s maturity. He knows how to take this pressure and we will help him take it. There is no rush to sign sooner or later. We know that he has made a firm decision and that is what is truly important, “they point out from T4 in Valdebebas. Mbappé will be from Madeid from July 1, 2022. No draw, however sloppy, will change that outcome.

Mbappé will not sign anything until March, according to L’Equipe



In fact, L’Equipe is also going in the same direction and ensures that Kylian Mbappé will not sign anything with Real Madrid until March, date on which the knockout of the round of 16 of the Champions League. That is the information you have advanced the middle french today, acknowledging that negotiations with PSG have resumed, albeit with no progress for the time being.

The scenario continues to be pessimistic for the Parisian team and everything indicates that it will leave the French capital free in June, but the double confrontation against the whites in the maximum continental competition may give a margin, but brief, to Leonardo and Al Khelaïfi to try to convince you.

The last big offer from the club was in August, date on which he offered to be the best paid of the squad, although not even with that proposal he could change his mind to the talent of Bondy.

Mbappé’s professionalism and the great ovation that he received from the Parc des Princes in the victory against Monaco, a match in which he scored a double, have returned, although gradually, the illusion to Al Khelaïfi and Leonardo. The PSG he wants to try to make one last offensive before the end of the year, when the forward will be free to negotiate with the team he wants. According L’Équipe, the trend is towards an exit in June, but no scenario can be ruled out until the season is over.