The economist who wants to carry the crypto flag in New York

There are those who have asked Jose Luis Daza, An economist, if he would be Minister of Finance of a possible government of José Antonio Kast, of whom he is an advisor in this second presidential round, to which he answers no.

He explains that there are other professionals with more “reel” in Chile for that position. And add another reason: that his wife is about to open a business in New York, and that he will support her in her endeavor.

After commenting on this to the Venezuelan Tania Reif -they were married in 2015, in New York, where they both live-, she smiles. And through the screen, from the house he shares with Daza in Greenwich, on the outskirts of Manhattan, he tells his story, one that mutated from architecture to economics, and then from Manhattan’s more established mutual funds, to the crypto world that he now intends to lead through his new company, Senda Digital Assets, which he will launch during the first quarter of 2022.

“My currency crises”

Reif was born in Iowa while his father was doing his Ph.D. in Physical Chemistry. Thanks to that, he obtained the nationality that years later allowed him to move to the United States. Together with his only brother, he grew up in Caracas and studied at a private school in the Jewish community. “I grew up in the ’70s, when Venezuela was in full economic boom, they were the golden years after the discovery of oil, it was a very rich country with a lot of infrastructure, cultural life,” he recalls. Starting in the ’80s, the scene changed. “The country begins to suffer many currency crises, one after another,” he says. The situation, he relates, affected his family: “My parents were professors at the Central University (she was a teacher, he was a physico-chemist) and they earned a salary from a public university, so that during the currency crisis, my family’s real income was falling apart. one day to the next, over and over again. It was something that made you shiver, it was hard for you to sleep. And more to people of limited means. Since I was little I lived that anxiety very viscerally ”, she relates.

He studied architecture, and before graduating he worked for a company that did urban planning part of the time. “We went to very poor neighborhoods to give microcredits and advice for the construction of their houses,” he recalls. Returning to his office to design a kitchen, “I had little motivation,” he says. “After seeing the suffering of people who had nothing to eat due to the economic crisis, that made no sense to me,” he says.

Then he applied to Harvard for a master’s degree in Urban Planning and Economic Development. “Thinking that it would help me understand what was causing these currency crises, because I experienced the aftermath that macroeconomic destabilization left in my own flesh,” he adds. They accepted it but demanded a course in economics. He did it at Columbia. “And it changed my life,” he confesses.

Beginnings as an economist

When he finished he immersed himself in the macro world, applied for a doctorate at Columbia and did his thesis on currency crises. And in 2002 he won the award for the best thesis on international matters of the year. Then she was signed by the International Monetary Fund, in Washington, where she started a training program (in which recent graduates from the best universities in the world were recruited), and then she worked as an economist working in Asia, Africa and Latin America (including Venezuela), “I learned from the delicate balance of incentives in public policies in different countries.”

It was 2006, the world was going through a “goldilocks” period -which grows at a moderate rate without inflation, sustainable in the long term-, “most of the emerging countries had paid their debts to the IMF, in the private and financial sector they were in an innovation boom and it was the most attractive place to grow professionally ”. She was signed from Citibank and worked as Vice President of Market and Analysis in NY.

At that time he met José Luis Daza. “He managed the QFR Capital hedge fund and was one of my clients. I went to his office to make my presentation on Latin America, and that’s how we met. For a while we saw each other professionally, but eventually we started dating, ”he says. “The rest is history,” he laughs.

“My hedge fund years”

In the midst of the subprime crisis, she was recruited by a firm that she looked at with admiration, Soros Fund Management, of the famous George Soros, with whom she worked directly – also with her son Robert – looking at macroeconomic strategy in emerging markets. Of the philanthropic magnate, he emphasizes that “Soros has an incredible intuition. You can very quickly identify which macro trends are dominating the markets, and grasp how best to express your vision. He has the guts to make huge bets, it is something far from the current trend, as he accepted much more volatility ”.

In 2013, after four years at Soros, he joined Laurion Capital, where for the first time he had his own portfolio, focused 100% on coins, his great passion. Since 2016 he managed money asset funds and interest rates at the giant Citadel and later at Alphadyne. In 2017, the Hedge Fund Journal named her among the “50 Leading Women in Hedge Funds”. “In total there were 12 years of experience, at this time I call it my hedge fund years, which gave me the necessary training to manage risk. I felt like I was ready to start my own business, ”she says.

Crypto flag

Since Bitcoin appeared in 2009, Tania Reif looked at the phenomenon with curiosity, but did not suspect its rapid scope, until 2018. “There was exponential growth, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies appeared, and the infrastructure around the ecosystem became more robust . I began to read more seriously what it was about, “he says.

That’s what he was when in October 2019, during the IMF’s annual meeting in Washington, Reif participated as a panelist in the round table that discussed the future of the dollar in the global monetary context along with other experts. “There was no mention of crypto. And I found it shocking. No one mentioned it as something important in the future of global monetary policy, when it was the most disruptive we had seen in decades. ” When their turn came, he told them: “open your eyes, crypto is coming, it is going to change the markets where we all work, we have to pay attention to it.” “My colleagues from the traditional macro world started calling me the standard bearer of crypto,” he laughs.

In 2020, global monetary policy boosted digital assets even more and the economist decided to set up her own company dedicated to helping investors who want to diversify their portfolio with crypto currencies. “I have the impression that people in the traditional macro world trust my pedigree and prefer to give me the power to manage their crypto assets in a diversified way rather than limiting themselves to managers focused on venture capital-type initiatives,” he says.

He lacked the technological arm, and that is where his brother comes in, the engineer Jacky Reif, who is in charge of that area. She discussed it with her husband and jumped on it. “Since my passion for crypto began, I have talked to him about it and he has full confidence in my project, he will invest in my fund. The one who is involved in crypto is me, but as a couple you share these things. He knows the world of investments and he does agree that crypto has a great future. “

Ready for expansion

“The fund will implement a ‘quantamental’ strategy that uses quantitative models to select and monitor a portfolio of diversified tokens in various crypto sectors including Smart Contract Platforms, Metaverse, DeFi, Oracle, Storage, among others.” His clients will initially be high net worth, “because I want to have only select high-end at the beginning to make sure I can polish and refine the tool live.” He says that at this moment there are few who offer something similar to what Senda will do. “In general, there are more passive indices weighted by market capitalization. But that is not recommended in the current environment, because you leave out the rally of new and emerging currencies, like Solana, or you would have to include others like Dogecoin, which is super dangerous as a meme token, “he says.

His plan is to reach everyone. “Portfolio building studies suggest that having around 5% in crypto is optimal, and therefore I believe that family offices, pension funds and sovereign wealth funds will open up to that possibility in the not-too-distant future. That is here in the US, in Chile, and all over the planet. It is already beginning, and I want to be ready to absorb that flow and be able to manage it ”, she concludes.

“Politics is the love and obsession of José Luis”

Tania has been to Chile several times: she usually spends December with the Dazas – she has visited the coast, like Zapallar and Valparaíso – and if Ómicron allows it, she will come to Santiago in the next few days. Her husband arrived last week to work on the campaign of the leader of the Christian Social Front, José Antonio Kast. “José Luis and his family have always had one foot and one eye in politics. And for JL politics is the love and obsession of his life; for him it is above all important to contribute to the economic discussion. He does it with a passion that I don’t think I have seen anyone ”. What he seeks, he says, “is to warn of the danger for the country if it takes the wrong course. You are concerned about subtle changes that people may mistakenly perceive as harmless to growth. But when new measures are added that weaken the business environment and the incentives to grow, it has great long-term consequences. If fiscal sustainability is threatened, Chile would end up again in a currency crisis and that is very dangerous ”.

In any case, she clarifies that she has a different vision of the candidate’s value issues: “I grew up Jewish and very liberal. I am pro abortion and marriage equality. And I think that the female vote has doubted Kast because of that more conservative vision ”. “But I’m not getting lost, the economic issue is fundamental: inequity and injustice are not solved by weakening the business environment or with unsustainable redistribution, because after two years you will have nothing left. I lived it in my country ”.

And having a moderate Congress does not look at it calmly enough. “I told JL, ‘I think Boric benefits from the perception that he will not be able to do what he wants, because Parliament will put limits on him.’ But there is a Constitution under construction, and it is not clear how the powers will be designed or what role Congress will have ”.