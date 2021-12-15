The flying car that was patented 100 years ago finally takes off

Although it is still a long time before flying cars circulate freely on our (air) roads, it is a fact that they have ceased to be a science fiction fantasy to become the future of the automotive industry. They even have their own acronym, and it is already known that all future technology emerges the moment it is made with a catchy name. They are known as eVTOL (all-electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing), that is, electric cars for vertical flight. Flying cars, well, you still have to change the name. The important thing is that they are the main alternative to eSTOLs (domestic versions of airplanes for urban transport) as the answer to traffic jams in cities. And you who thought you were up to date with your electric car.

In recent times, new prototypes of these cars have come out that will fly on our streets and the technology is already being implemented in flying motorcycles such as ‘The Speeder’ and the ‘XTurismo’, but the most amazing thing is that the most cutting-edge technology of these cars is not as recent and innovative as you might imagine. In fact, the patent is almost 100 years old. Of course, he had not made a successful flight until a few months ago.

According to the source, the first successful flight of this technology has been made by the Australian-based company Cyclotech and could mark the future developments of all other flying cars. It is a vehicle that replaces traditional propellers with innovative rotors capable of offering greater freedom of movement. There are four cyclogiros: horizontal rotors positioned as four wheels and with variable pitch blades.

The principle on which it is based is even more than a century old. It is a horizontal mechanism very similar to that of steamships, although instead of using water as a means to propel itself, it has to deal with air, which requires much more powerful rotors.

Its main difference and advantage with the multirotres of the other flying cars is that the angle of these blades can be changed during the flight to allow a quick redirection. The thrust vector can be pointed downward, forward or backward or anywhere in between with full flexibility, allowing any direction of flight comfortably, even upside down. This way you do not need as much time to go from hover and vertical flight mode to driving and you can go from takeoff to circulation quickly, and from there to landing. It is an exceptionally fast response system, with which Cyclotech is already developing a new generation of rotors.

The test of this technology has been carried out with a scale prototype of 83 kilos and has satisfied all expectations in the different phases of the flight: vertical take-off, stationary and landing. With a very stable result.

The next thing is to develop it to achieve the five-seat model that the company is pursuing and that could be used in the medium term as an electric taxi. For this, the engineers will have to deal with the greatest handicap of this technology, which is the autonomy of operation since the weight plays against it. However, Cyclotech estimates that with current technology they could have a range of between 80 to 120 kilometers and a flight range of 40 minutes. Ideal for short transports.

In a few years the taxi lane may be heaven.

