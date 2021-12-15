The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development International Study on Early Learning and Child Welfare: The results are in!

Conclusions.

In conclusion, we return to the arguments that we have made previously. We strongly believe in the importance of early childhood education benchmarking, but we also strongly believe that IELS is not the way to go. Because, apart from Malaguzzi’s reproach to “Anglo-Saxon testology”, the IELS is also an example of the comparison as a “mode of government”, and of what Nóvoa (2018: 551) calls “dataism”, the religion of data , which carries with it the belief in “global solutions imposed by data and evidence of” what works “and” where the best results are. ” . . [un enfoque] based on the false idea of ​​consensus on the objectives of education and the ways to achieve them ”. Nóvoa calls, instead, that comparative studies be part of a “science of difference”, an effort that should provoke reflection and recognition of the rich diversity and complexity of the world; a science, too, that should remind us that education is not primarily a technical effort (of standards and indicators, measurement and management), but a political effort on meanings, purposes, values ​​and ethics. What the IELS reports confirm is the OECD’s reluctance to delve into the complexity and diversity that Nóvoa, and many others, value, preferring to reduce education to common outcomes that are easy to measure (and govern), and exemplify what Orr (1996: 699) calls a “culture of quick knowledge” in which “only what can be measured is true knowledge.”

The publication of the IELS reports comes at a time of unprecedented and rapidly developing global crisis. Questions about how to ensure humanity’s survival on a finite planet have gone from hypothetical to urgent with the convergence of the climate crisis and the global pandemic. For early childhood education to make a meaningful contribution to sustainability and social and ecological justice, we will have to shift our focus from the assessment of narrow and predetermined ‘early learning outcomes’ to pedagogies of science. uncertainty, exploration and, to borrow Freire’s (2004) expression, “unproven viability”.

In this spirit, we welcome readers’ responses to the IELS, to the broader OECD global assessment agenda, and to this and previous articles that we have contributed to the journal.

Original publication in English:

Moss, P., & Urban, M. (2020). The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development’s International Early Learning and Child Well-being Study: The scores are in! Contemporary Issues in Early Childhood, 21 (2), 165-171. doi: 10.1177 / 1463949120929466 https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/abs/10.1177/1463949120929466

Translation into Spanish at the request of CLADE: Ana Raquel Fuentes.



