The passionate dance of Adamari López with a handsome presenter that the cameras captured

What of Adamari Lopez is worthy of praise. His energy is unstoppable. His these days has been an impeccable job in Israel, where he has served as a jury in Miss Universe. Back in Miami, he has not wasted time to continue enjoying life and its great little things.

This time of his free time and on the track! Just arrived from the Holy Land, the host met with her network colleagues to celebrate the arrival of the Christmas season. A celebration in which she has given her all again, as only she knows.

In the middle of the celebration, the laughter and the toasts, a beautiful Adamari, dressed in a spectacular outfit, took the most handsome of the party to mark a most passionate dance. Nothing more and nothing less than a tango. There it is!

“I could not stop dancing a tango with our queen Adamari López, newcomer from Miss Universe,” he wrote Rodner Figueroa, the lucky one to mark these little steps with the, why not say it, brilliant dancer.

This was demonstrated in Look who is dancing, contest that he won, and in This is how you dance with his ex Toni Costa, more recently. That’s not counting the dances he does on his morning show. Today. Ada carries rhythm in her blood but, above all, happiness and that is what marks her life and every step she takes.

The happy mommy of Alaïa He has not stopped smiling and dancing to life. She is tired of so many hours of work and going through a transformative stage on a physical and personal level, she always knows how to get the best of everything.

To test this dance with which almost, almost closed a year full of learning. The most important, love each other above all things.

