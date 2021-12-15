The player who was champion with Atlas and fills the eyes of the Americanists

The photo of the Rojinegros prior to the return match of the Grand Final

December 13, 2021 · 18:47 hs

Atlas champion of the Grita Mexico Apertura Tournament 2021 after breaking a 71-year-old malaria without lifting a league title, this thanks to the good performance of many of its players, among which stand out Vargas, Furch, Angulo Y Santa Maria.

Anderson Santamaria was one of the elements that attracted the most attention during the tournament, since the Peruvian led the central defense of the team led by Diego Cocca and it was fundamental in the achievement of the title.

Anderson Santamaría, the player who could be an option for the Eagles

Anderson Santamaria is a 29-year-old footballer who works as a central defender, hence he is nominated by the azulcrema fans to reinforce the America from Santiago Solari for the next contest, since the Americanist rear was the one that presented the greatest problems.

The Peruvian defender has a contract with the Rojinegros del Atlas until June 30, 2025; However, thanks to its good performance, it could receive different offers during the winter transfer market and perhaps one could come from the Nest of Coapa.

Santa Maria It has a current value of 2.80 million euros, the highest peak of its cost since he began his sports career, since when he debuted in the CD Leon de Huánuco Its price in the market was 350 thousand euros and when it reached Atlas It was valued at 1 MDE, according to data from Transfermarkt.

During the Opening 2021, Santamaría He played 21 games and scored a goal, but above all he was essential in the achievement of the title and in the good performance of the team Black and red.

See more news: Miguel Herrera and what he offers Sebastián Córdova to sign for Tigres