The price of the cryptocurrency Dogecoin has risen more than 18% in 24 hours

In the last 24 hours, the price of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is up 18.93% to $ 0.19. It thus continues its positive trend of last week, when it registered an advance of 6.00%, going from 0.18 dollars to its current price.

The graph below compares the price movement and volatility of Dogecoin over the last 24 hours (left) with the price movement of the past week (right). The gray bands are the Bollinger bands, which measure the volatility of daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands or the larger the gray area at any given time, the greater the volatility.

Dogecoin’s trading volume has climbed 227.00% over the last week, moving in parallel, directionally, with the coin’s total circulating supply, which has risen 0.07%. This brings the circulating supply to 132.52 billion. According to our data, by market capitalization, DOGE is currently ranked # 10 at 25.45 billion.

Where can you buy Dogecoin?

