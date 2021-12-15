The price of the dollar closed at $ 3,990 on average, $ 53.75 above the exchange rate

The dollar closed at $ 3,990.16 on average, which represented an increase of $ 53.75 compared to the Representative Market Rate (TRM), which for today stood at $ 3,936.41.

The opening price registered by the Set-FX platform was $ 3,990, while the closing price was $ 4,000.30. The maximum during the day amounted to $ 4,008 and the minimum to $ 3,975.01. During the day, US $ 1,272 million were traded through 2,081 transactions.

Investors are expecting a wave of central bank decisions to clarify the timing of a pullback, with the Federal Reserve’s decision due later on Wednesday, followed by the Bank of England and the European Central Bank on Thursday.

The Fed is poised to reveal a more rapid reduction in bond purchases, paving the way for the first interest rate hikes since 2018 as it turns to contain the highest inflation in nearly 40 years.

The Federal Open Market Committee (Fomc) is expected to announce that it will accelerate the withdrawal of the monetary stimulus, reducing asset purchases to US $ 30 billion a month to end the program in March next year.

The Fed’s restrictive turnaround comes at a time when the U.S. economy faces the fastest inflation since the 1980s and a tight labor market. The decision, scheduled for 2:00 pm ET, will be followed 30 minutes after a press conference by President Jerome Powell.

Omicron is expected to become the dominant variant in Europe in mid-January, as scientists try to find out if it will lead to the suppression of delta, an apparently more lethal variant. In the US, the biggest factor for hospitalizations is still whether someone is vaccinated, and some healthcare systems are at the limit.

November retail sales in the United States are expected to show an increase of 0.8% in the month when the report is published at 8:30 a.m. At the same time, November import prices and manufacturing data will be released. December Empire. Crude inventory figures are released at 10:30 a.m.

Crude prices fell for the third day in a row on Wednesday on growing signs that growth in supply will outstrip demand next year, while the World Health Organization indicated that covid-19 vaccines could be less effective. before omicron.

US WTI crude falls 1.10% to US $ 69.95 a barrel, while European Brent oil falls 1.02% to US $ 72.96.

The WHO said Wednesday that preliminary evidence indicates that vaccines may be less effective against infection and transmission related to the omicron variant of the coronavirus, which also carries an increased risk of reinfection.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Tuesday that an increase in cvoid-19 cases with the appearance of omicron will affect global oil demand, at the same time that crude production will increase, especially in the United States, since that supply is expected to exceed demand at least until the end of next year.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) on Monday raised its forecast for global oil demand for the first quarter of 2022.