The reason for the producers of the new Sex and The City series, And Just Like That, to kill Mr. Big | Famous

The series ‘Sex and the City’ is back with a new installment called ‘And Just Like That’, where the protagonists of the original series, now over 50 years old, grapple with the world and New York City in the present.
The return of the series, which had six seasons and lasted from 1998 to 2004, occurred on the HBO Max platform with its first two episodes and with that it was enough to surprise fans with the plot and fate of some characters.
Warning: This note contains spoilers for ‘And Just Like That’
Although most of the original actors returned, Kim cattrall that gives life to Samantha did not do it and it was thought that in the series his absence would be explained because he died, but the scriptwriters took the fans by surprise and who dies at the end of the first episode is Mr. Big.
The death of Mr. Big in ‘Sex and the city’
At the beginning of the series, the character of Carrie, played by Sarah Jessica Parker and Mr Big. which is interpreted by Chris Noth they have been married for a long time and are happy together, until the tragedy occurs.
While Mr. Big exercises on a mounted bicycle apparatus, he suffers a heart attack and loses his life. Which leaves Carrie single again and now over 50 years in the modern world.
In an interview with Entertainment Weekly after the premiere in December, the creator of the new series, Michael Patrick King, explained the death by commenting that the character already had a history of heart problems.
The justification that producer Michael Patrick King gives for the death of Mr. Big is that it is the catalyst for the character of Sarah Jessica Parker to have a reason to enter a new society.
She explained that the idea of introducing such an event into Carrie’s life also serves to explore the relationship with herself and reflect on the fact that it is better to have loved and lost, than never to have.
However, King stated that the idea is not to turn the series into a dark and depressing drama, King’s death is just the way in which Carrie changes its dynamics, but as the chapters progress the plot will be happy and colorful as fans remember in the original series.