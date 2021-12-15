The trade would be for a player LeBron likes.

Bomb: It was announced that the Los Angeles Lakers internally discuss leaving Russell Westbrook and the targeted would be a player that LeBron James likes in the NBA.

The experiment seems to have failed. From the first moment it was announced to Russell westbrook as a new player of Los angeles lakers, the first to say present were the questions: Was he going to get along with LeBron James and Anthony Davis in the fearsome ‘Big-3’ what did they form?

Until the Lakers game against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, December 15 at 7:30 p.m. ET, Westbrook averages per game 19.5 points, 7.7 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 4.6 losses. These numbers do not convince the management of the Los Angeles team, since they are already discussing Russell’s departure internally.

As reported by Jake Fischer, from the Bleacher Report portal, inside the Los Angeles Lakers there have been held talks about possible scenarios to trade Russell Westbrook after seeing that the numbers of the ‘Big-3’ along with LeBron James and Anthony Davis are not expected.

Who will the Lakers go for? The name listed would be a player who has already received the blessing of Lebron James, is represented by the agency of ‘The king’ And even Bron himself already made this trade in the 2019 All-Star Game: Russell Westbrook for Ben Simmons.

LeBron James already gave Ben Simmons the blessing: Will he make it to the Los Angele Lakers?

“You have a chance to be better than me, but you can’t skip steps. You have to do the work “, LeBron James told Ben Simmons at a camp in 2013. Time to see you guys together at the Los Angeles Lakers?