The two Argentine forwards appointed by León for the 2022 Liga MX Clausura Tournament

The Club Leon received a very hard blow after falling to Atlas in the grand Final of the Grita México Apertura 2021 Tournament of the Liga MX: he fell in the penalty shootout and said goodbye to the possibility of winning his ninth title. Now, the team led tactically by Ariel Holan prepares for the following season and will have some news in the template. Who would leave and who would arrive?

In recent days the strong rumor has arisen that would give rise to the exit of two forwards who have been very important for the Fiera in the last time. Is about Emmanuel Gigliotti and Jean Meneses, two vital elements for the Guardians 2020 title. The first of them will leave in a free condition after not renewing the contract (lost ground in the last championship); while the second could sign for Deportivo Toluca at the request of Ignacio Ambriz.

In this situation, Ariel Holan and León’s management are already looking for two attackers to replace them and they have set their sights on two Argentines. Is about Ismael Sosa and Fernando Zampedri, two experienced players who could adapt perfectly to the functioning of the Green Belts. In what condition would they arrive?

Ismael Sosa

Guillermo Almada, new coach of Pachuca, He already told Ismael Sosa that he will not take it into account, so his agent is looking for an accommodation for him in Liga MX. Has 34 years and in the last semester he played 303 minutes spread over 10 games: he did not score goals or distribute assists. He already had a stint at the club between July 2019 and June 2020.

Fernando Zampedri

East 33-year-old center forward It comes at a good time, since he has been proclaimed as one of the best players in the Chilean league. In the last season he scored 26 goals in 33 games between Liga, Supercopa de Chile and Copa Libertadores. What’s more, It has been fundamental to reap different titles with the U of Chile.