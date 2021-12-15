The weather report for Wednesday night in New York | Video | Univision 41 New York WXTV

Read transcript

baística center and seáput into operation ofrigh now.Adriana: Thank you very much.We returned with Jeús Ópez and himfull weather report.you left us with severalquestions.snow or rain and for what.jeús: with these temperaturesHe will have to say that he is going tothis cold front is usimpacting and we see that theend of the rains is atnorth of our area we cansee showers, especially in themetro zone.dense cloudiness that willcontinue, temperatures willthey will keep high after theI pass this cold front.temperatures by 40 ° forpoughkeepsie, monticello 37, 51in manhattan, yes against fourin newark.the thermometer is going to riseduring tonight, sincethe breeze comes from the south. theSouth breeze stays betweenfive miles and 10 miles pertime, especially for theguard, jfk six miles downtime and it’s a breeze from the south,a mass of cold air ..in the next few hours we willcarry on the rain onhours of the night. The frontfío is in the middlewest and you’re going to scroll downarea. it was for friday inthe night won’t leave usso much rain. there is a casualtypressure that is going to leave usrain and it’s for Saturday12:45 in the morning, is going torain almost all over Saturdaythe abado at least does not look goodat 8:00 in the morning wewe raise heavy rains inthe metro area, there you have tohave an umbrella in hand. atextended prognosis we canobserve 60 ° for Thursday,almost 60 by Friday andSaturday passed through water, butafter the passage of the cold front,temperatures arewinter, 40 for Sunday.for the Tuesday that starts the