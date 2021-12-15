The zodiac signs that will be unfaithful in 2022, according to astrologers

One of the most feared astrological charts heading to 2022 has arrived. These are the zodiac signs that will probably be unfaithful next year. According to astrologers, Aries, Libra, Sagittarius and Aquarius men will be the most likely to cheat on their partners; while in women they will be Aries, Gemini, and Sagittarius those that could fall into the clutches of infidelity.

The reason that would lead these signs to be unfaithful is the need to experience something beyond your relationship, according to the site Yearly-horoscope.org. While it is not a rule written in stone, knowing why these signs will be unfaithful could be a red flag if your partner is on this list.

The men of the zodiac who will be unfaithful in 2022

Aries

The first on the list is Aries. Men who were born from March 21 to April 19 will want to experience more challenges in their romantic lives. Being impulsive, they are more inclined to get carried away by the moment and give in to the temptation of extramarital affairs.

Libra

The second on the list of those who could be unfaithful in 2022 is Libra. Seeing themselves careless in their relationship would motivate men born between September 23 and January 22 to show affection in other arms. The following year they will want to feel really loved, if they see lack of affection, they will commit deception.

Sagittarius

Men born from November 23 to December 20 will be tempted by curiosity, so this year they could be prone to leading a double life.

Aquarium

It is the last sign on the list of men who could be unfaithful in 2022. Those born from March 20 to February 18 will feel unstable so they will not measure the consequences of their actions. If they feel bored in their relationship, they are most likely unfaithful, according to astrologers.

The women of the zodiac who will be unfaithful in 2022

Aries

Aries women are also on this list. If they are not the center of attention of their partner and feel neglected, those born March 21 to April 19 will try other people.

Gemini

Women born from May 21 to June 20 will want to experience new adventures if they are bored. However, they would not do it with just anyone, but with someone who feels an intellectual connection.

Sagittarius

What could lead to infidelity for women born November 23 to December 20 is their need for freedom. They do not like to feel tied to things so they will want to experience more in love before settling down with someone.

