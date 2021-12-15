There are several complaints of sexual abuse against a former coach of the FC Barcelona base football

2021-12-14
Several people have denounced a veteran former youth soccer coach of the FC Barcelona for alleged crimes of sexual abuse he committed at the school where he was a teacher for decades, police said Tuesday.
“We have several complaints” for a few days about the case, explained a spokesman for the Mossos d’Esquadra, the Catalan regional police, who did not specify the amount, content or the exact date on which they were formalized.
“We have an open investigation and the police will wait to have a good number of complaints and then transmit it to the courts,” he added.
According to the investigation published on Friday by the Catalan newspaper ARA, some sixty alumni of the Escola Barcelona, a primary education center in the city, claim to have been victims or witnesses of sexual abuse carried out by Albert Benaiges for more than 20 years.
The former teacher, according to the newspaper, “masturbated with 13-year-old children, they watched porn movies, there were touching and sexual games,” both on the school premises, at home or during colonies.
In addition to being a Physical Education teacher at the center for 38 years, until 2010, Benaiges was also for decades one of the most outstanding coaches of grassroots football at FC Barcelona, known for being the discoverer of Andrés Iniesta.
After a few years in various foreign clubs, a few months ago he returned to Barça as coordinator of the grassroots categories after the return of Joan Laporta to the presidency in March. Until the beginning of December.
“This man is disconnected from Barça for personal reasons,” Laporta replied briefly on Saturday to the press.
“We are collecting all the information and when we have it all, we will make an official pronouncement,” he added before expressing the next day his “full support for all possible victims who have suffered these reprehensible acts.”
“FC Barcelona is collaborating with the Mossos d’Esquadra with maximum transparency to clarify whether any of these acts have occurred within our entity,” added the Barça president, who promised to step forward in the event to identify any irregularity in the club.
“We will not hide. If a case is detected we will face it with maximum transparency ”, he assured.
In February 2019, another similar scandal affected Atlético de Madrid. The club then dissociated itself from one of its trainers, who admitted to having sexually abused a boy in the 1970s at the school where he worked.