There are several complaints of sexual abuse against a former coach of the FC Barcelona base football

2021-12-14

Several people have denounced a veteran former youth soccer coach of the FC Barcelona for alleged crimes of sexual abuse he committed at the school where he was a teacher for decades, police said Tuesday.

“We have several complaints” for a few days about the case, explained a spokesman for the Mossos d’Esquadra, the Catalan regional police, who did not specify the amount, content or the exact date on which they were formalized.

Barcelona and an impossible dream ?: They want to sign Norwegian striker Erling Haaland

“We have an open investigation and the police will wait to have a good number of complaints and then transmit it to the courts,” he added.

According to the investigation published on Friday by the Catalan newspaper ARA, some sixty alumni of the Escola Barcelona, ​​a primary education center in the city, claim to have been victims or witnesses of sexual abuse carried out by Albert Benaiges for more than 20 years.