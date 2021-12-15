These are all eligible players

The MLS expansion draft 2021 will take place this Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. Honduras time and the new Charlotte FC franchise will have the preference when choosing.
The new team will be able to select up to five players from the list, but five clubs in particular are exempt from taking away their players, they are LA Galaxy, Nasville SC, New York Red Bulls, Orlando City and San José Earthquakes.
Scandalous beating of Manchester City to Leeds United
The remaining 22 teams were allowed to protect 12 eligible players, which means Charlotte FC must choose well.
Among the list of the MLS Expansion Draft 2021 are four Hondurans, Maynor Figueroa and Boniek García (Houston Dynamo), Bryan Acosta (Dallas FC) and Josep Rosales (Minnesota United).
LIST OF ELIGIBLE PLAYERS FOR DRAFT 2021:
Atlanta:
Adams, Mo
Ambrose, Mikey
Bauer, Joshua
Damm, Jurgen
From John, Alex
Hernandez, Ronald
Hyndman, Emerson
Kann, Alec
Lopez, Erik
Lundgaard, Ben
Mulraney, Jake
Sejdic, Amar
Torres, Erick
Walkes, Anton
Austin:
Gaines, McKinze
Gallagher, Jon
Hoesen, Danny
Jimenez, Hector
Kleemann, Freddy
Manneh, Kekuta
Pulisic, William
Schoenfeld, Aaron
Scott, Brady
Segura, Ulysses
Stanley, Aedan
Stroud, Jared
Sweat, Ben
Tarbell, Andrew
Chicago:
Beric, Robert
Calvo, Francisco
Collier, Elliot
Kappelhof, Johan
Kronholm, Kenneth
Medran, Alvaro
Shuttleworth, Bobby
Stojanovic, Luka
Cincinnati:
Castillo, Edgar
Cruz, Allan
Duvall, Chris
Fjeldberg, Jonas
Flanagan, Avionne
Gyau, Joseph-Claude
Kubo, Yuya
Lundt, Ben
Mokotjo, Kamohelo
Stanko, Caleb
Tyton, Przemyslaw
Valot, Florian
van der Werff, Maikel
Vermeer, Kenneth
Colorado:
Badji, Dominique
Beitashour, Steven
Irwin, Clint
Kelly, Jeremy
Mezquida, Nicolas
Moor, Drew
Namli, Younes
Rawls, Andre
Rubio, Diego
Warner, Collen
Columbus:
Abdul-Salaam, Saad
Afful, Harrison
Bush, Evan
Dick, eric
Francis, Waylon
Hairston, Marlon
Hurtado, Erik
Kitchen, Perry
Lillard, Grant
Mill, Kevin
Williams, Joshua
Wormgoor, Vito
Wright-Phillips, Bradley
Dallas:
Acosta, Bryan
Bressan sergio
Gomes, Caiser
Megiolaro, Phelipe
Ricaurte, Andres
Vargas, Freddy
Zobeck, Kyle
DC:
Abila, Ramon
Asad, Yamil
Bolivar, Jovanny
Brillant, Frederic
DeShields, Michael
Kempin, Jon
Martins, Felipe
Mora, Joseph
Moreno, Junior
Odoi-Atsem, Chris
Reyna, Yordy
Seitz, Chris
Skundrich, Drew
Smith, Kimarni
Sorga, Erik
Houston Dynamo:
Bajamich, Mateo
Bizama, Jose
Ceren, Darwin
Crown, joe
Figueroa, Maynor
Fuenmayor, Alejandro
Garcia, Oscar
Hoffmann, Ian
Lassiter, Ariel
Lemoine, Nico
Maric, Marko
Morton, Kyle
Nelson, Michael
Quintero, Darwin
Urruti, Maximiliano
Kansas City:
Dia, Amadou
Martins, Luis
Punčec, Roberto
Sanchez, Ilie
Smith, Graham
LAFC:
Blackman, Jamal
Blackmon, Tristan
Crisostomo, Daniel
Edwards, Raheem
Gaines, Julian
Ginella, Francisco
Harvey, Jordan
Ibeagha, Sebastien
Jennings, Caleb
Musovski, Danny
Ngalina, Michee
Quezada, Alvaro
Rossi, Diego
Traore, Mohamed
Miami:
Acosta, George
Alvarado, Ventura
Castanheira, Dylan
Chapman, Jay
Guediri, Sami
Jones, Joevin
Leerdam, Kelvin
Matuidi, Blaise
McCarthy, John
Penn, Joshua
Seagrist, Patrick
Shawcross, Ryan
Shea, Dane
Minnesota:
Adi, Fanendo
Agudelo, Juan
Alonso, Osvaldo
Billingsley, Noah
Chacon, Thomas
Finlay, Ethan
Gregus, Jan
Hansen, Niko
Kallman, Brent
Kibunguchy, Nabi
McMaster, Justin
Metanire, Romain
Montgomery, Callum
Raitala, Jukka
Rosales, Joseph
Taylor, DJ
Zendejas, Adrian
Montreal:
Breza, Sebastian
Camacho, Rudy
Johnsen, Bjorn
Kizza, Mustafa
Kone, Ismael
Maciel, Emanuel
Struna, Aljaz
Table, Ballou
Thorkelsson, Robert
Wanyama, Victor
New England:
Boateng, Emmanuel
Caicedo, Luis
Caldwell, Scott
DeLaGarza, AJ
Edwards Jr., Earl
Kaptoum, Wilfrid
Kizza, Edward
Knighton, Brad
Mafla, Christian
Traustason, Arnor
Verfurth, Collin
New York City:
Amundsen, Malte
Latinovich, Vuk
Medina, Jesus
Mitrita, Alexandru
Mizell, Cody
Moralez, Maximiliano
Rocha, Tony
Tajouri-Shradi, Ismael
Thorarinsson, Gudmundur
Tinnerholm, Anton
Torres, Juan Pablo
Zelalem, Gedion
Philadelphia:
Davo, Matheus
Bendik, Joseph
Well jesus
Burke, Cory
Collin, Aurelien
Findlay, Stuart
IlsinhoOravec, Matej
Portella, Gino
Powell, Alvas
Portland:
Attinella, JeffBonilla, PabloClark, StevenFochive, GeorgeGonzalez, JorgeIvacic, AljazJome, IsmailaMabiala, LarrysMcGraw, ZacPerez, MannyPolo, AndyValeri, DiegoVan Rankin, JosecarlosZambrano, Renzo
Salt Lake:
Datković, Toni
Luiz, Everton
Martinez, Douglas
Meram, Justin
Morgan, Ashtone
Portillo, Justin
Powder, Noah
Putna, Andrew
Ramirez, Jeizon
Toia, Donny
Seattle:
Benezet, Nicolas
Bruin, will
Cissoko, Abdoulaye
Cleveland, Stefan
Delem, Jordy
Montero, Fredy
O’Neill, Shane
Richey, Spencer
Rowe, Kelyn
Smith, Brad
Thomas, Andrew
Toronto:
DeLeon, Nick
Dwyer, Dom
Endoh, Tsubasa
Gonzalez, Omar
Lawrence, Kemar
Mullins, Patrick
Silva, Kevin
Zavaleta, Eriq
Vancouver:
Gaspar, Bruno
Cornelius, Derek
Egbo, David
Bikel, Janio
Godinho, Marcus
Godoy, Erik
Jungwirth, Florian
Khmiri, Jasser
Newton, Evanwusu, Leonard
Ricketts, Tosaint
Rose, Andy
Teibert, Russell