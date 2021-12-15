These are all eligible players

The MLS expansion draft 2021 will take place this Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. Honduras time and the new Charlotte FC franchise will have the preference when choosing.

The new team will be able to select up to five players from the list, but five clubs in particular are exempt from taking away their players, they are LA Galaxy, Nasville SC, New York Red Bulls, Orlando City and San José Earthquakes.

The remaining 22 teams were allowed to protect 12 eligible players, which means Charlotte FC must choose well.

Among the list of the MLS Expansion Draft 2021 are four Hondurans, Maynor Figueroa and Boniek García (Houston Dynamo), Bryan Acosta (Dallas FC) and Josep Rosales (Minnesota United).