These are the accounts of group B in the League with Tolima and Millos in fight – Colombian Soccer – Sports

Tolima took a firm step towards the end of the League, achieved a golden victory in the Pascual Guerrero, eliminated the America Juan Carlos Osorio, and is within shot. But it lacks. Millionaires it still threatens him.

(You may be interested: Tolima beat America 0-1 and caresses the final of Colombian football)

Deportivo Cali is already in the final. He achieved his place on the fifth date of group A, after beating Junior de Barranquilla. The sugar team waits for its rival, who will be known only until the last date of group B, which would be this Thursday.

The B accounts

Tolima reached 11 points and has a huge goal difference of +6, which gives him a high percentage of chances of going to the final.

(Also read: This is how the quotas are for international tournaments: Millos, a la Libertadores)

His last group B match will be against the eliminated Alianza Petrolera, in Ibagué. It depends on himself, even with the tie he will be a finalist. If you win, all the more reason. If he loses, he can go to the final if Millonarios does not beat America. If it does, they will equalize on points and will fight for goal difference.

Millos dreams

Mackslister Silva celebrates his goal against Alianza.

Millonarios is the only one who threatens him, and he is alive thanks to his victory against Alianza this Sunday away.

The blue team reached 8 points and has a goal difference of +3. Receive America, already eliminated.

(Also read: Millonarios arrives alive to the last date and secured a place in the Libertadores)

Millos’ accounts are clear: he is obliged to win his match at El Campín, but that will not be enough. You must do it for a good goal difference. And that’s not a guarantee either. He needs Tolima not to win and not even to draw. The outlook is difficult given the strength that the posh team has shown.

But the mathematical possibilities are there and in Millos they have said that they will fight for that option of going to the final.

América and Alianza Petrolera have already said goodbye to 2021 and will play on the final date as judges of Millos and Tolima.

Positions

B Group

1. Tolima 11 +6

2. Millionaires 8 +3

3. America 6 -2

4. Alliance 3-7

Next date

Thursday 7:45 pm

Millionaires vs. America

Tolima vs. alliance

Tie-breaking factors

If 2 or more clubs tie in points in any of the positions, the position is

will decide in favor of the club that gains the advantage after applying the rules that

Listed below:

1. Greater difference between total goals for and total goals against.

2. Greater number of goals in favor.

3. Greater number of goals in his favor as a visitor.

4. Less number of goals against him as a visitor.

5. Lower number of accumulated yellow cards in the respective phase.

6. Lower number of accumulated red cards in the respective phase.

7. By lottery carried out by DIMAYOR in the presence of the delegates in question.

SPORTS

More sports news

-Alberto Gamero: ‘We have the illusion of fighting and being in the final’

-Max Verstappen is Formula 1 champion in 2021

-Barcelona, ​​that long nightmare (Last tango, opinion)