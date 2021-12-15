These are the most unusual airplane seat designs

This is how the airplane cabins of the future could be 4:02

(CNN) – A standing airplane seat, an overhead compartment that converts to a bed, and a double-decker airplane cabin. These are some of the most striking and unusual airplane seat designs to emerge in recent years, with the aim of revolutionizing the on-board experience.



The design of aircraft cabins has always been characterized by continuous innovation: this is how the reclining seat that is now ubiquitous in business class cabins, or a tray table that folds perfectly into the armrest, has been achieved.

From accommodating more passengers in the cabin to offering travelers unexpected space to stretch their legs, these unusual airplane seat designs attempt to solve common dilemmas on board.

The Chaise Longue Economic Seating Project

Alejandro Núñez Vicente’s Chaise Longue airplane cabin design eliminates the upper trunk to create a double-decker airplane seat configuration.

The Chaise Longue design caused a sensation earlier this year when it was nominated for the 2021 Crystal Cabin award.

In May 2021, Núñez Vicente, a student at TU Delft University, told CNN Travel that he had been inspired by his experiences flying economy class across Europe from his home in Spain to university in the Netherlands.

Núñez Vicente’s goal was to create more space for travelers to stretch their legs. The seat design also offers more recline angles, as well as an adjustable backrest and a fold-out headrest.

During the summer of 2021, Núñez Vicente traveled around Europe with a prototype of his design and spoke with aviation professionals and industry experts to obtain their opinions, which allowed him to be closer to making the design a reality.

According to Núñez Vicente, preliminary comments from potential passengers who tested the prototype were positive.

Although the configuration was initially conceived for the Flying-V aircraft, a new aircraft concept currently under development at the Technical University of Delft, Núñez Vicente states that it could also be applied on a Boeing 747, an Airbus A330 or any other wide-body aircraft. medium or large size.

“We have had a lot of interest at this time from the aviation industry, especially seat and aircraft manufacturers, and several airlines have contacted us,” says Núñez Vicente in a new interview with CNN Travel.

Private investors have also expressed interest, he adds.

Núñez Vicente continues to think that its design could transform the weak points of the tourist class.

“The seat’s goal has always been to increase comfort and the flight experience to enhance the passenger experience on long-haul flights, and it still is,” he says.

Skyrider

Aviointeriors’ Skyrider “standing seat” concept, with its bike-like seat, has become infamous in the aviation world.

The seat, which was first introduced in 2010, has evolved in recent years, but the underlying idea is the same: The Skyrider takes up far less space than the average seat in an economy jet, with a seat pitch of just barely 58 centimeters.

CNN Travel tested the third version of the seat design at Aircraft Interiors Expo 2019 and we wondered how long someone could sit in that awkward position.

“The message is that we do not want to put thousands of people in the cabin, we want to offer a multiclass configuration, which today is impossible if you want to reach the maximum passenger load,” said Gaetano Perugini, engineering advisor at Aviointeriors, to CNN Travel at that conference.

Since then, Skyrider 3.0 has had a few tweaks. Aviointeriors claims that a fourth iteration of the design has improved its ergonomics, introduced an angled backrest and increased shoulder room for passengers.

The 58-centimeter distance of the Skyrider is currently not allowed by the certification of most aircraft, where the minimum is 70 centimeters. Aviointeriors is aware of this and of the potential challenge it poses.

“When we have a strong client behind […] We can sit down with Airbus or Boeing and explain it, “Perugini said in Hamburg in 2019.

Perugini tells CNN Travel today that samples of the finished seats for the fourth edition of the Skyrider are not currently available, but the design is already completed.

Flex lounge

The Heinkel Group Flex Lounge concept was shortlisted for a Crystal Cabin award in 2020.

The design envisaged a flexible seating configuration in the economy cabins: the idea is that, after takeoff, the flight attendants can rearrange the rows so that passengers traveling together can face each other in rows of three.

Although the design attracted attention, former Heinkel Group director Tom Heinkel tells CNN Travel that he sold his business and that he is no longer engaged in aircraft design.

Zephyr seats

Another two-story concept is Jeffrey O’Neill’s Zephyr Seat, which envisions two-story reclining seats in a premium economy cabin.

Speaking to CNN Travel in 2020, O’Neill said he was inspired by a flight from New York to Singapore that he couldn’t sleep on. He remembered having slept much better in a bunk on a long-distance bus, and wondered if something similar could apply to an airplane.

Over the past year, O’Neill said he had done focus group testing and tested a physical model of the Zephyr seat. He says he has also made some design tweaks for feasibility reasons.

“We did some mock tests earlier this year, and the results of those tests led us to modify the design, a design that would be more apt to be finally approved from a safety point of view,” he says.

In the new concept, the “upper bunk” seat layer is not as high as O’Neill had originally envisioned, and instead of imagining a ladder to reach the upper bunk, the new renders include steps.

“What we have now is what we want to market, what we want to sell to airlines and what we want to bring to the industry,” O’Neill says.

Toyota Cloud Capsule

Another design that rethinks the upper part of the aircraft cabin is Toyota Boshoku’s Cloud Capsule Concept. Shortlisted for the 2021 Crystal Cabin Awards, the design transforms the overhead compartment space into capsule beds.

Toyota Boshoku says the design is inspired by Japanese capsule hotels, with their sleeping capsules. The idea is that economy class passengers can use the traditional seat of the plane, but that they can also use the beds in the overhead compartments once the plane is in the air.

Travelers would place their bags under their seats, and the seats would be slightly further off the ground to allow for the change in headroom.

“Economy class passengers will be able to enjoy their flights in a safer and more comfortable way,” said a Toyota press release earlier this summer. “It allows passengers to have their own private space in which to relax or focus on work.”

There is some precedent for the replacement of overhead bins with beds: the Boeing 377 Stratocruiser, which flew a liner in the 1950s, featured beds in the overhead bins.

Interspace

The Interspace airplane seat design includes padded wings that manually fold in and out of the seat. The idea is that these wings allow the traveler more privacy and offer him a place to rest his head while trying to sleep.

Interspace was designed by London-based Universal Movement, which is now working with airplane seat manufacturer Safran to bring the design to life. The seat won the jury award at the 2021 Crystal Cabin Awards.

CNN Travel tested an Interspace prototype when the seat debuted at the Aircraft Cabin Innovation summit in 2019.

The wings created more privacy, and resting your head on a wing, as you would if you were trying to take a nap, was surprisingly comfortable.

The idea is that Interspace’s wings can be adapted to the seats of existing aircraft, or be integrated into the seat, as in the prototype.

Designer Luke Miles, who previously spent three years working as head of design at Virgin Atlantic, told CNN Travel at the 2019 launch that Interspace’s goal was to allow budget travelers “a better night’s rest, a better flight.”

As of September 2021, the seat is available for purchase.

“It is exciting now to see this design transition from concept to reality by making it available for sale, which represents what we believe is a great step in supporting the aviation industry and making passenger aircraft more comfortable. thanks to our collaboration with Safran, “Miles said in a statement in September 2021.

Interspace is available in the Safran Z600 seat. Miles tells CNN Travel that he is currently “in the preliminary phase with the airlines.”