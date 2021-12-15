If you are one of those who usually download constantly Applications from Google play, we have bad news for you since the cybersecurity company Threat Fabric, released the results of an investigation of trojan virus who steal the Bank information.

The results showed that in countries such as Spain and Portugal, around 300 thousand applications have been downloaded and installed from Google Play, which steals people’s bank details.

These Google Play apps steal your bank details. Photo: Freepik



Apparently, it is an application that was specially designed to install ‘malware’ on an infected computer, in this case it is a banking Trojan. This campaign is about ‘droopers’, which are also difficult to detect because they leave a “very small malicious footprint”.

What applications are

In general, four families of ‘malware’ were detected, the first being Anatsa, with more than 200,000 installations; Alien, with more than 95,000 installations; Hydra and Ermac, with more than 15,000 installations, which were found to have been installed in Spain and Portugal.

The term malware, of English origin, is used to define the computer programs that cybercriminals use to infiltrate through a computer, be it mobile phones, tablets, etc., to alter the way they work.

These programs are also known as computer viruses, the reality is that there are a large number of them and the common characteristic they share is that they all have the intention of causing damage.

The ways in which they are installed can be various, either through email, which are activated when opening an attached document, but can also be found in some downloadable files on the web.

Sometimes these viruses are installed on devices but are not activated immediately, they only remain dormant until criminals consider that it is the right time to activate them.

Although Trojan viruses may appear harmless, when they run they can open a way for the cybercriminal to access devices in order to cause damage or disrupt the network.

