They are looking for a suspect of embodying a swastika on the bull of Wall Street and other locations in New York – Telemundo New York (47)

NEW YORK – Police are searching for a man who they say has vandalized several New York landmarks, including the famous Charging Bull and Wall Street City Hall, with swastikas within 11 days.

The two most recent incidents occurred Monday, when the suspect painted a swastika on a pillar at the City Hall entrance on Beekman Street and Park Row around 6:30 p.m. Less than 30 hours later, Tuesday night, police officers They say the same man struck again, this time by spray painting a swastika on the Charging Bull statue.

The first case in the pattern dates back to December 3, when the man drew three swastikas on a wall inside a construction site on Maiden Lane in mid-afternoon. The NYPD has not shared details about a possible motive for the targets.

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating.

The suspect was last seen wearing a black and gray poncho, black jeans, and multi-colored sneakers. He was carrying a black backpack with him, cops said, and he appears to be walking with a limp.

Anyone with information about him should call the Crime Stop Line at 1-888-57-PISTA.