They arrested the alleged person responsible for the shooting during the tribute to Vicente Fernández in Hollywood

Los Angeles police released that a man was arrested the night of December 12 and is suspected of firing a firearm from the window of his apartment at the fans who were present at Vicente Fernández’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

In the videos that quickly went viral on social networks, it is observed how the police surrounded a building where the suspect was allegedly located. At least 13 police officers and a helicopter were guarding the place.

The shooting occurred around 6:25 p.m. on December 12, while several people They were reunited with Vicente Fernández’s star on the ‘Walk of Fame’, with the aim of paying tribute to the “Charro de Huentitán”, who died on December 12 after an organ failure derived from Guillain-Barré Syndrome.

Fortunately no person was injured or died During the shooting, however, there was material damage to a property in the area, but minutes later the police evacuated the apartment complex to safeguard the inhabitants.

Despite the sniper being detained, the police are keeping the identity of the detained man anonymous. Los Angeles Police Sgt. Andrew Dinee informed Daily mail that the arrested suspect is highly likely to face charges of assault with a deadly weapon or by shooting from an inhabited building.

Thousands of fans flocked throughout the day to visit Vicente Fernández’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, where bouquets of flowers and candles were placed in honor of the singer.

Vicente Fernández achieved stardom with his regional Mexican music and thanks to his talent, the “Charro de Huentitán”, received two Grammy Awards, eight Latin Grammy Awards and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, among other outstanding accolades.

Vicente Fernández’s star was inaugurated on November 11, 1998, and located it at 6160 Hollywood Boulevard, in Los Angeles, California.

Thousands of Mexicans gathered on the Boulevard to celebrate in the company of “Chente”. Many of them dressed as charro, others and many others, with many reasons to celebrate for the great merit of their idol. The event was televised on Hispanic and national networks and was one of the most covered events of the time.

His relatives like Alejandro Fernández, Vicente Fernández Jr,, his wife “Cuquita”, as well as Alberto Vazquez Y Juan Gabriel, Those who were his great friends, gathered in the company of the interpreter of “Mujeres Divinas” to celebrate one of the most important achievements of the singer’s artistic career.

“My pride is to have been born in a town in Mexico, and that my people from Mexico are here and also all the people who love me from Central and South America. This star is not from an artist, it is from Mexico, for you ”,“ Chente ”commented during his speech.

In addition, Vicente surprised his son Vicente Fernández Jr, with a special surpriseSince it was the then minor’s birthday, and he had just gone through an unfortunate experience, he dedicated his star to him on the walk of fame, to which the singer’s son reacted with happiness and amazement.

