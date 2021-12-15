“They can accuse me of losing a game, but not of serious social issues”

2021-12-15
Diego Vazquez arrived in Honduras this Wednesday after losing a third final of Concacaf League and he was not silent before one of his main critics, the former manager Juan Carlos Suazo.
The former financial vice president left his position on the Blues board in the middle of the year for not agreeing with his teammates in the bet of Vazquez in his project and decided to step aside, since then he has been questioning the Argentine coach through social networks.
Be eliminated in the semifinals against Real Spain Y lose against Communications in Guatemala made Suazo inflame who called “superb” to the “Barbie”And uncovered some internal details of the club.
“He made us pay 2 million lempiras to run Emilio (Izaguirre). Your contract is worthless. Out with Diego ”, asked the leader.
DIEGO VÁZQUEZ’S RESPONSE
Vázquez, without being asked by journalists, decided to make the remarks: “There is a manager in social networks who has no memory. He reveals intimacies that have nothing to do with it. You can accuse me of losing a game, but not of social issues that are much more serious for society, this is a sport, but anyone loses a game, “he began by saying as a hint.
Do you mean Juan Carlos Suazo? They asked him: “I mean the former leader who is talking about shame and a lot of things and should be concerned with his legal issues and the issues that involve Honduran society, which are much more complex,” he said.
And he added: “If you are a former leader, you get off the train and throw stones on top of it and you think we won for you, you are wrong,” he launched at the former leader who is married to the former deputy. Lena Karim Gutiérrez, sister of one of the top leaders of the blue club, Julio Gutiérrez.