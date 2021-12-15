“They can accuse me of losing a game, but not of serious social issues”

2021-12-15

Diego Vazquez arrived in Honduras this Wednesday after losing a third final of Concacaf League and he was not silent before one of his main critics, the former manager Juan Carlos Suazo.

The former financial vice president left his position on the Blues board in the middle of the year for not agreeing with his teammates in the bet of Vazquez in his project and decided to step aside, since then he has been questioning the Argentine coach through social networks.

Be eliminated in the semifinals against Real Spain Y lose against Communications in Guatemala made Suazo inflame who called “superb” to the “Barbie”And uncovered some internal details of the club.

“He made us pay 2 million lempiras to run Emilio (Izaguirre). Your contract is worthless. Out with Diego ”, asked the leader.