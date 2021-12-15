They capture a drunk policeman celebrating the title of the Atlas in Jalisco

A great controversy around the Jalisco Stadium security police, since several social networks have circulated videos where a element, supposedly active, drunk and celebrating the title of the Atlas with the fans, a fact that has caused annoyance.

Atlas broke a 70-year streak without being champion of the MX League, giving rise to a series of festivities without equal throughout the country; this police he would have put his job aside and he took out his ‘passion Rojinegra ‘ in working hours, although in the same way there would be signs what would they say it was not a real item.

Police got drunk in the Jalisco Stadium

In social networks circulate images of a police element that ‘it’s up to the flip flops’, Well, he walks and goes sideways, jumps with the fans, dances for applause and even he climbed into one of the boxes for celebrate the title of the Atlas.

The reasons that would give truth to the fact that it is a real police element are based on the fact that has all the elements of a uniform authentic: insignia of Jalisco state, license plate, riot helmet, baton and obviously the rest of the black clothing.

Some amateurs of Atlas they even went to hug him and take selfies with him, where all this that was commented could be appreciated.

In another part of the video you can see how other police elements remove him from the stands, in the midst of the festivities of the Atlas, but without using force, as they usually do with any hobbyist, so it could be true.

What would deny this alleged policeman?

Just as there was videos where it is ensured that it is an element of police real celebrating the title of the Atlas, others say that it couldn’t be like that since the element I was wearing tennis shoes and not black boots like his companions, something that loses a bit of value since ‘they could be changed’.

“Police with tennis” An Atlas fan, in obvious inadequate condition, disguised himself as a riot police team during last Sunday’s final. Although it did not wear any insignia, some people believed that it was indeed a royal item. pic.twitter.com/brm2sfQFYC – Jalisco Rojo (@Jalisco_Rojo) December 14, 2021

Other comments say that he is an amateur in disguise and that in fact thus entered the stadium, another very rare event since by the protocols of the Jalisco stadium that would be impossible.

The controversy is on the table and apparently the authorities of the State of Jalisco would already be investigating this situation, where there would be repercussions for the police element if it were real.